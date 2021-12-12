Austrian skier Pertl to miss rest of season with knee injury

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Austrian slalom specialist Adrian Pertl was ruled out for the rest of the Alpine skiing season…

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Austrian slalom specialist Adrian Pertl was ruled out for the rest of the Alpine skiing season Sunday, a day after hurting his right knee in a giant slalom crash in Val d’Isère.

The Austrian ski federation said Pertl would need surgery for a torn ACL and damaged meniscus after he straddled a gate and fell in the World Cup race in France.

Pertl won silver in slalom at the World Championships this year and was expected to compete in his first Olympics in February.

The 25-year-old Austrian has four top-10 finishes on the World Cup, including a third place at a slalom in Chamonix, France in 2020.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.