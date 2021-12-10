CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Augsburg beats Cologne 2-0 for first away win in Bundesliga

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 4:36 PM

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Niklas Dorsch scored late for struggling Augsburg to finish off Cologne 2-0 on Friday and claim its first win away from home in the Bundesliga this season.

André Hahn grabbed the other goal as the visitors ended Cologne’s status as the only team unbeaten at home in the league. Augsburg hadn’t won any of its 13 previous away games.

Cologne had more of the ball in the first half, but the visitors created the better chances thanks to their speed on the break. Augsburg’s Michael Gregoritsch had an early goal ruled out for offside.

The home team started with more intent after the break, when Anthony Modeste drew a good save from Rafał Gikiewicz, but further chances were squandered due to imprecise play.

Hahn scored against the run of play in the 72nd minute when goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe could only palm Ruben Vargas’ cross to the Augsburg forward’s feet. Hahn reacted faster than any Cologne defender could, to prod the ball in.

Dorsch sealed the win in the 88th with a brilliant strike from outside the penalty area to inside the top left corner.

It lifted Augsburg out of the relegation zone to 14th in the 18-team division ahead of the rest of the 15th round. Cologne remained ninth after its first defeat in five games.

