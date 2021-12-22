CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Sports » Atlético slumps to 4th…

Atlético slumps to 4th straight loss at Granada

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Atlético Madrid slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat in the Spanish league after losing 2-1 at Granada on Wednesday, extending its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago.

Atlético had not lost more than two league games in a row since Simeone became its coach in December 2011. This month it has lost to Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla before its defeat in Granada.

Atlético started well with a goal from João Félix only three minutes after kickoff.

But Darwin Machís equalized in the 18th and Jorge Molina scored from a cross by Granada striker Luis Suárez to complete the hosts’ comeback in the 61st.

Molina was coming off a record-setting match on Sunday when he became the oldest player in Europe’s top five leagues to score a hat trick at 39 years and 241 days in a 4-1 win over Mallorca.

Atlético was left in fifth place, 14 points off the pace of league leader Madrid which visits Athletic Bilbao later Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up