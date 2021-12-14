CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Aston Villa beats Norwich…

Aston Villa beats Norwich 2-0 to extend revival with Gerrard

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 5:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORWICH, England (AP) — With four wins now in six games as manager, Steven Gerrard is transforming Aston Villa’s fortunes.

The former Liverpool captain’s latest success was getting the better of the manager he replaced at Villa last month as Dean Smith’s new team, Norwich, was beaten 2-0 on Tuesday.

Jacob Ramsey played a one-two with Ollie Watkins by the halfway line and ran at the defense before firing the ball past goalkeeper Tim Krul in the 34th minute at Carrow Road.

The second came in the 87th when 18-year-old substitute Carney Chukwuemeka got away down the left and squared for Watkins to tap home.

While Norwich is in last place in the Premier League, Villa is up to ninth after the resurgence under Gerrard. Smith was fired by Villa after five straight losses but he quickly filled Norwich’s managerial vacancy.

Norwich is three points from safety approaching the midway point of the season after picking up only five points in Smith’s six matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

CIOs at HHS, TSA, CTO at Justice leaving federal service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up