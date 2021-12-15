CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Arsenal shows there’s plenty of life after Aubameyang

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 5:02 PM

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped after his latest disciplinary breach, Arsenal needed other attackers to step up for its big Premier League match against top-four rival West Ham on Wednesday.

Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe did just that in a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium.

Replacing Aubameyang as captain, Lacazette played a perfectly weighted throughball and the 20-year-old Martinelli — delivering a fine impression of Arsenal’s ostracized striker — burst through down the left and produced a precise finish into the far corner.

Then, Smith Rowe, another of Arsenal’s talented youngsters, entered as a substitute and put away another clinical finish at the end of a counter attack in the 87th minute.

Arsenal was dominant for large spells — the margin should have been heavier, with Lacazette later missing a penalty when the score was 1-0 — to show that life after Aubameyang is nothing to be feared.

Indeed, the result lifted Arsenal above West Ham and into fourth place, the final Champions League qualification position.

Wolverhampton won 1-0 at Brighton while Crystal Palace and Southampton drew 2-2 on a night in which another Premier League game — Burnley-Watford — was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak.

