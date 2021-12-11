Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for ‘disciplinary breach’

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out of the squad for the Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday because of a “disciplinary breach,” manager Mikel Arteta said.

Aubameyang was dropped to the bench for Monday’s game against Everton after a string of poor performances but wasn’t even among the substitutes for the Southampton game at the Emirates.

In a pre-game interview, Arteta said the decision to leave out the striker was “unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach.”

“I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club, and he’s not involved today,” Arteta added.

Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team’s highest-paid player.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.