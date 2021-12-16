CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Ariel Lassiter acquired by MLS’s Miami in trade with Houston

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 8:17 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Costa Rican forward Ariel Lassiter was acquired by Miami’s Major League Soccer team from Houston on Thursday for $100,000 in general allocation money.

Miami will pay $50,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and additional money conditioned to performance.

Lassier, a dual national who also has U.S. citizenship, has played for the LA Galaxy (2015-18), Costa Rica’s Alajuelense (2019-20) and Houston (2020-2021). He had three goals in 16 regular-season games in 2020 and none in 19 games this season, just four of them starts.

The 27-year-old has one goal in 17 appearances for Costa Rica, against Guadeloupe in this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. He is a son of former U.S. forward Roy Lassiter.

