CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Sports » 2021 Final Baseball Payrolls

2021 Final Baseball Payrolls

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

L.A. Dodgers $262,108,948
N.Y. Yankees 203,628,978
N.Y. Mets 198,818,899
Philadelphia 192,366,818
Houston 189,586,134
Boston 187,356,913
San Diego 184,125,634
L.A. Angels 182,925,936
St. Louis 168,923.070
Washington 168,252,361
San Francisco 165,869.140
Toronto 152,261,601
Chicago Cubs 152,189.618
Atlanta 148,497,447
Chicago White Sox 141,908,402
Cincinnati 131,309,602
Minnesota 125,983,176
Colorado 119,908,394
Milwaukee 105,991,594
Texas 104,310.488
Arizona 99,951,436
Kansas City 94,475,853
Seattle 93,650,276
Oakland 90,402,244
Detroit 86,047,409
Tampa Bay 76,856,333
Miami 60,877,424
Baltimore 59,054,021
Cleveland 53,010,498
Pittsburgh 50,337,389
Total 4,050,986,036

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up