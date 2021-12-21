2021 Final Baseball Payrolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from…

NEW YORK (AP) — Final 2021 payrolls for the 30 major league teams, according to information received by clubs from the commissioner’s office. Figures are for 40-man rosters and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses, earned incentive bonuses, non-cash compensation, buyouts of unexercised options and cash transactions. In some cases, parts of salaries that are deferred are discounted to reflect present-day values.

L.A. Dodgers $262,108,948 N.Y. Yankees 203,628,978 N.Y. Mets 198,818,899 Philadelphia 192,366,818 Houston 189,586,134 Boston 187,356,913 San Diego 184,125,634 L.A. Angels 182,925,936 St. Louis 168,923.070 Washington 168,252,361 San Francisco 165,869.140 Toronto 152,261,601 Chicago Cubs 152,189.618 Atlanta 148,497,447 Chicago White Sox 141,908,402 Cincinnati 131,309,602 Minnesota 125,983,176 Colorado 119,908,394 Milwaukee 105,991,594 Texas 104,310.488 Arizona 99,951,436 Kansas City 94,475,853 Seattle 93,650,276 Oakland 90,402,244 Detroit 86,047,409 Tampa Bay 76,856,333 Miami 60,877,424 Baltimore 59,054,021 Cleveland 53,010,498 Pittsburgh 50,337,389 Total 4,050,986,036

