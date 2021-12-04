CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » 2020 French Open champ…

2020 French Open champ Swiatek splits from long-time coach

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, announced Saturday that she is splitting from coach Piotr Sierzputowski after nearly six years working together.

“This change is really challenging for me and this decision wasn’t easy, either,” Swiatek wrote in a post on Instagram that was accompanied by a photo of the pair touching index fingers during a break in a match.

Swiatek, who is from Poland, hired Sierzputowski as her coach in January 2016, when she was 15 and still playing in junior tournaments.

Now 20, she has won a Grand Slam championship and reached a career high of No. 4 in the WTA rankings.

“I would like to thank you Coach for everything that you did for me. We gave each other so much and I hope that we’ll continue to grow and develop with this experience we’ve gained together,” Swiatek wrote. “I owe you a lot and truly appreciate the time we’ve spent together. All those years enabled us to be in the place that we are now.”

Swiatek did not say who her new coach would be.

She went 36-15 with two tour titles in 2021, finishing No. 9 in the rankings. Her title defense at Roland Garros ended in the quarterfinals; she lost in the fourth round at each of the other three majors this year.

“As tennis players we meet on our path a lot of people who contribute great value into our work and, often, into our life too, because we spend almost the whole year on tour together,” Swiatek said. “I found out that sometimes in our professional life we need changes to develop more, evolve and meet other people with whom we’re going to create a cooperation for the next stages of our development.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up