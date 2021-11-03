Local Elections: Miyares projected winner | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Youngkin's winning formula | Md. election results
World Series Ratings

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 7:30 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Yearly national ratings for the World Series, as compiled by Nielsen Media Research. The rating is the percentage of households with televisions watching a program and the share is the percentage of households watching a program among those with televisons in use at the time:

Year Rat Sh
2021 (Fox) 6.5 16
2020 (Fox) 5.2 12
2019 (Fox) 8.1 16
2018 (Fox) 8.3 17
2017 (Fox) 10.7 20
2016 (Fox) 13.1 23
2015 (Fox) 8.7 16
2014 (Fox) 8.2 14
2013 (Fox) 8.9 15
2012 (Fox) 7.6 12
2011 (Fox) 10.0 16
2010 (Fox) 8.4 14
2009 (Fox) 11.7 19
2008 (Fox) 8.4 14
2007 (Fox) 10.6 18
2006 (Fox) 10.1 17
2005 (Fox) 11.1 19
2004 (Fox) 15.8 26
2003 (Fox) 12.8 22
2002 (Fox) 11.9 20
2001 (Fox) 15.7 26
2000 (Fox) 12.4 21
1999 (NBC) 16.0 26
1998 (Fox) 14.1 24
1997 (NBC) 16.7 29
1996 (Fox) 17.4 29
1995 (ABC-NBC) 19.5 33
1994 No Series
1993 (CBS) 17.3 30
1992 (CBS) 20.2 34
1991 (CBS) 24.0 39
1990 (CBS) 20.8 36
1989 (ABC) 16.4 29
1988 (NBC) 23.9 39
1987 (ABC) 24.0 41
1986 (NBC) 28.6 46
1985 (ABC) 25.3 39
1984 (NBC) 22.9 40
1983 (ABC) 23.3 41
1982 (NBC) 27.9 49
1981 (ABC) 30.0 49
1980 (NBC) 32.8 56
1979 (ABC) 28.5 50
1978 (NBC) 32.8 56
1977 (ABC) 29.8 53
1976 (NBC) 27.5 48
1975 (NBC) 28.7 52
1974 (NBC) 25.6 46
1973 (NBC) 30.7 57
1972 (NBC) 27.6 58
1971 (NBC) 24.2 59
1970 (NBC) 19.4 53
1969 (NBC) 22.4 58
1968 (NBC) 22.8 57

