World Series Grand Slams

The list of grand slams hit in World Series history with player, team, date and inning:

Adam Duvall, Atlanta, Oct. 31, 2021, 1st

Alex Bregman, Houston, Oct. 26, 2019, 7th

Addison Russell, Chicago (NL), Nov. 1, 2016, 3rd

Paul Konerko, Chicago (AL), Oct. 23, 2005, 7th

Tino Martinez, New York (AL), Oct. 17, 1998, 7th

Lonnie Smith, Atlanta, Oct. 22, 1992, 5th

Jose Canseco, Oakland, Oct. 15, 1988, 2nd

Kent Hrbek, Minnesota, Oct. 24, 1987, 6th

Dan Gladden, Minnesota, Oct. 17, 1987, 4th

Dave McNally, Baltimore, Oct. 13, 1970, 6th

Jim Northrup, Detroit, Oct. 9, 1968, 3rd

Joe Pepitone, New York (AL), Oct. 14, 1964, 8th

Ken Boyer, St. Louis, Oct. 11, 1964, 6th

Chuck Hiller, San Francisco, Oct. 8, 1962, 7th

Bobby Richardson, New York (AL), Oct. 8, 1960, 1st

Bill Skowron, New York (AL), Oct. 10, 1956, 7th

Yogi Berra, New York (AL), Oct. 5, 1956, 2nd

Mickey Mantle, New York (AL), Oct. 4, 1953, 3rd

Gil McDougald, New York (AL), Oct. 9, 1951, 3rd

Tony Lazzeri, New York (AL), Oct. 2, 1936, 3rd

Elmer Smith, Cleveland (AL), Oct. 10, 1920, 1st

