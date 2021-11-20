Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 20
EAST
Boston College 85, Providence 73
Canisius 61, Colgate 58
Drexel 65, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Cornell 32
Hofstra 55, Loyola (Md.) 53
Indiana 67, Quinnipiac 59
La Salle 83, Niagara 71
Lafayette 49, Siena 44
Longwood 63, St. Francis (Pa.) 54
Navy 55, Vermont 51
Northeastern 61, Mass.-Lowell 47
Pittsburgh 69, Duquesne 64
Rhode Island 61, Princeton 53
St. Bonaventure 63, Binghamton 55
St. Francis Brooklyn 74, Rider 62
Stony Brook 53, Iona 46
Temple 59, Bucknell 46
UConn 88, Minnesota 58
Villanova 55, Saint Joseph’s 39
Wagner 67, Brown 57
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 73, UNC-Wilmington 62
Davidson 76, High Point 54
Florida Gulf Coast 83, Fairfield 61
Furman 64, UNC-Asheville 49
Louisiana-Lafayette 64, New Orleans 45
Memphis 75, Florida A&M 46
North Alabama 91, Georgia St. 90, OT
Presbyterian 82, St. Thomas (MN) 62
South Carolina 88, Buffalo 60
South Florida 77, Syracuse 53
Southern Miss. 71, Samford 66
Stetson 57, Manhattan 55
Tulane 86, South Alabama 53
UT Martin 54, Illinois St. 52
Virginia Tech 84, Campbell 39
W. Carolina 74, Charleston Southern 48
MIDWEST
Austin Peay 68, Butler 65
Cleveland St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 64
Dayton 78, Purdue 62
E. Illinois 85, Evansville 74, 2OT
Fort Wayne 2, IUPUI 0
Green Bay 78, Wright St. 67
Loyola Chicago 71, Chicago St. 59
Michigan 69, Cent. Michigan 45
Milwaukee 61, N. Kentucky 49
Montana 65, N. Dakota St. 63
N. Iowa 87, Wichita St. 55
Nebraska 113, NC Central 58
North Dakota 89, Montana St. 85
Oakland 65, Robert Morris 60
Ohio 90, Mercyhurst 46
UMKC 89, Grand Canyon 62
W. Illinois 105, Bellarmine 82
Youngstown St. 64, Detroit 56
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 62, Louisiana-Monroe 41
Houston 89, New Mexico 60
Oklahoma St. 68, Rice 48
Sam Houston St. 88, Hartford 65
Stephen F. Austin 137, Arlington Baptist 46
Tarleton St. 87, Howard Payne 44
Texas-Arlington 75, North Texas 74, OT
UTEP 72, N. Arizona 62
FAR WEST
Air Force 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
BYU 84, Boise St. 40
California 64, UC San Diego 54
California Baptist 93, UC Irvine 88, OT
Dixie St. 73, University of Antelope Valley 37
Louisville 61, Washington 53
Missouri St. 67, Southern Cal 41
Nevada 70, Utah Valley 64
Oregon 98, Oklahoma 93
Oregon St. 82, CS Bakersfield 51
Portland 91, Hawaii 77
Portland St. 75, Prairie View 61
San Diego St. 65, Georgia Southern 57
San Jose St. 71, Pacific 60
Seattle 71, Sacramento St. 67
UC Santa Barbara 74, Pepperdine 63
UNLV 92, S. Utah 59
W. Michigan 76, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67, OT
___
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.