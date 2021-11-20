Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Nov. 20 EAST Boston College 85, Providence 73 Canisius 61, Colgate 58 Drexel 65, Md.-Eastern Shore 60 Fairleigh Dickinson…

Saturday, Nov. 20

EAST

Boston College 85, Providence 73

Canisius 61, Colgate 58

Drexel 65, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Cornell 32

Hofstra 55, Loyola (Md.) 53

Indiana 67, Quinnipiac 59

La Salle 83, Niagara 71

Lafayette 49, Siena 44

Longwood 63, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

Navy 55, Vermont 51

Northeastern 61, Mass.-Lowell 47

Pittsburgh 69, Duquesne 64

Rhode Island 61, Princeton 53

St. Bonaventure 63, Binghamton 55

St. Francis Brooklyn 74, Rider 62

Stony Brook 53, Iona 46

Temple 59, Bucknell 46

UConn 88, Minnesota 58

Villanova 55, Saint Joseph’s 39

Wagner 67, Brown 57

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 73, UNC-Wilmington 62

Davidson 76, High Point 54

Florida Gulf Coast 83, Fairfield 61

Furman 64, UNC-Asheville 49

Louisiana-Lafayette 64, New Orleans 45

Memphis 75, Florida A&M 46

North Alabama 91, Georgia St. 90, OT

Presbyterian 82, St. Thomas (MN) 62

South Carolina 88, Buffalo 60

South Florida 77, Syracuse 53

Southern Miss. 71, Samford 66

Stetson 57, Manhattan 55

Tulane 86, South Alabama 53

UT Martin 54, Illinois St. 52

Virginia Tech 84, Campbell 39

W. Carolina 74, Charleston Southern 48

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 68, Butler 65

Cleveland St. 74, Ill.-Chicago 64

Dayton 78, Purdue 62

E. Illinois 85, Evansville 74, 2OT

Fort Wayne 2, IUPUI 0

Green Bay 78, Wright St. 67

Loyola Chicago 71, Chicago St. 59

Michigan 69, Cent. Michigan 45

Milwaukee 61, N. Kentucky 49

Montana 65, N. Dakota St. 63

N. Iowa 87, Wichita St. 55

Nebraska 113, NC Central 58

North Dakota 89, Montana St. 85

Oakland 65, Robert Morris 60

Ohio 90, Mercyhurst 46

UMKC 89, Grand Canyon 62

W. Illinois 105, Bellarmine 82

Youngstown St. 64, Detroit 56

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 62, Louisiana-Monroe 41

Houston 89, New Mexico 60

Oklahoma St. 68, Rice 48

Sam Houston St. 88, Hartford 65

Stephen F. Austin 137, Arlington Baptist 46

Tarleton St. 87, Howard Payne 44

Texas-Arlington 75, North Texas 74, OT

UTEP 72, N. Arizona 62

FAR WEST

Air Force 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

BYU 84, Boise St. 40

California 64, UC San Diego 54

California Baptist 93, UC Irvine 88, OT

Dixie St. 73, University of Antelope Valley 37

Louisville 61, Washington 53

Missouri St. 67, Southern Cal 41

Nevada 70, Utah Valley 64

Oregon 98, Oklahoma 93

Oregon St. 82, CS Bakersfield 51

Portland 91, Hawaii 77

Portland St. 75, Prairie View 61

San Diego St. 65, Georgia Southern 57

San Jose St. 71, Pacific 60

Seattle 71, Sacramento St. 67

UC Santa Barbara 74, Pepperdine 63

UNLV 92, S. Utah 59

W. Michigan 76, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67, OT

