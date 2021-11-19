CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Werder Bremen coach accused of using fake vaccine document

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 5:46 AM

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen says its coach Markus Anfang is under investigation by German authorities for allegedly using a fake certificate of vaccination against the coronavirus.

The second-division German soccer club said late Thursday that it was made aware of the allegation that evening and that Anfang denied wrongdoing. The Bremen prosecutors’ office confirmed on Friday to the dpa news agency that it was looking into the claim.

“Just like any other double-vaccinated citizen, I received both of my vaccinations in an official vaccination center” and got the documents to prove it, Anfang said in a club statement. “I very much hope that this matter will soon be cleared up.”

Proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from a virus infection is needed in Germany for entry to many restaurants or other public places, depending on different states’ rules.

Anfang took over as Bremen coach in June after the club was relegated from the Bundesliga following 40 years in the top division. Bremen is eighth in the second division table and next plays Schalke on Saturday.

