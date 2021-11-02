Villarreal ignores speculation over coach to beat Young Boys

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal put aside speculation about its coach’s imminent departure to beat Young Boys 2-0 on Tuesday…

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal put aside speculation about its coach’s imminent departure to beat Young Boys 2-0 on Tuesday and move level on points with leader Manchester United at the top of their Champions League group.

Étienne Capoue scored in the first half and Arnaut Danjuma sealed the victory near the end to give the Spanish club its second consecutive win over Young Boys, following a 4-1 victory in Switzerland.

The result left Europa League champion Villarreal with seven points, the same as Group F leader Man United, which drew 2-2 at Atalanta. Villarreal next hosts Man United, while Young Boys hosts Atalanta.

The home victory came amid reports that Villarreal coach Unai Emery is on the verge of leaving to join English Premier League club Newcastle.

Villarreal has struggled in the Spanish league recently, winless in its last four matches with three losses and a draw. It sits 13th in the league standings with 12 points from 11 matches.

Emery’s team had faltered defensively recently, conceding 10 goals in its last five matches in all competitions.

Villarreal opened the scoring with Capoue finding the net from close range after a corner kick in the 36th. His header was initially saved by goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre but he didn’t miss on the rebound. Danjuma’s goal from inside the area came after Capoue took the ball away from an opponent.

Young Boys thought it had scored with a header by captain Christian Fassnacht early in the second half but the goal was called off after video review because teammate Nicolas Burgy was offside.

Villarreal was depleted by the absences of star forward Gerard Moreno and defender Juan Foyth because of injuries.

Young Boys had opened its second ever group-stage campaign with a 2-1 home win against Man United before losing at Atalanta and against Villarreal.

Villarreal drew 2-2 at home against Atalanta before losing at Man United.

