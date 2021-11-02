Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Sports » Villarreal ignores speculation over…

Villarreal ignores speculation over coach to beat Young Boys

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) — Villarreal put aside speculation about its coach’s imminent departure to beat Young Boys 2-0 on Tuesday and move level on points with leader Manchester United at the top of their Champions League group.

Étienne Capoue scored in the first half and Arnaut Danjuma sealed the victory near the end to give the Spanish club its second consecutive win over Young Boys, following a 4-1 victory in Switzerland.

The result left Europa League champion Villarreal with seven points, the same as Group F leader Man United, which drew 2-2 at Atalanta. Villarreal next hosts Man United, while Young Boys hosts Atalanta.

The home victory came amid reports that Villarreal coach Unai Emery is on the verge of leaving to join English Premier League club Newcastle.

Villarreal has struggled in the Spanish league recently, winless in its last four matches with three losses and a draw. It sits 13th in the league standings with 12 points from 11 matches.

Emery’s team had faltered defensively recently, conceding 10 goals in its last five matches in all competitions.

Villarreal opened the scoring with Capoue finding the net from close range after a corner kick in the 36th. His header was initially saved by goalkeeper Guillaume Faivre but he didn’t miss on the rebound. Danjuma’s goal from inside the area came after Capoue took the ball away from an opponent.

Young Boys thought it had scored with a header by captain Christian Fassnacht early in the second half but the goal was called off after video review because teammate Nicolas Burgy was offside.

Villarreal was depleted by the absences of star forward Gerard Moreno and defender Juan Foyth because of injuries.

Young Boys had opened its second ever group-stage campaign with a 2-1 home win against Man United before losing at Atalanta and against Villarreal.

Villarreal drew 2-2 at home against Atalanta before losing at Man United.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

TSP posts promising returns in October

More telework, remote work guidance for agencies coming soon, OPM says

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up