Union score in 123rd to beat Red Bulls 1-0 in playoff opener

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:31 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jakob Glesnes scored on a long shot in the 123rd minute and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday in the opening game of the MLS playoffs.

Second-seeded Philadelphia beat New York int he opening round for the second time in three years — both in extra time.

New York earned the East’s final playoff spot with a 7-1-4 closing run.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Nicolas Isimat-Mirin scored his first MLS goal, Graham Zusi added a goal and an assist and Sporting Kansas City beat Vancouver.

Khiry Shelton also scored for third-seeded Sporting.

Cristian Dájome scored for Vancouver.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

