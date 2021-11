UNDATED: Add Glance

___ AFRICA FIRST ROUND Home-and-home Winners advance First Leg Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 At Bujumbura, Burundi Burundi 1, Tanzania 1…

___

AFRICA FIRST ROUND Home-and-home Winners advance First Leg Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 At Bujumbura, Burundi

Burundi 1, Tanzania 1

At Djibouti City

Djibouti 2, Eswatini 1

At Asmara, Eritrea

Eritrea 1, Namibia 2

At Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Ethiopia 0, Lesotho 0

At Paynesville, Liberia

Liberia 3, Sierra Leone 1

At Belle Vue Maurel, Mauritius

Mauritius 0, Mozambique 1

At Sao Tome

Sao Tome and Principe 0, Guinea-Bissau 1

At Omdurman, Sudan

South Sudan 1, Equatorial Guinea 1

Thursday, Sept. 5. 2019 At Victoria, Seychelles

Seychelles 0, Rwanda 3

At N’Djamena, Chad

Chad 1, Sudan 3

At Djibouti City

Somalia 1, Zimbabwe 0

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 At Moroni, Comoros

Comoros 1, Togo 1

At Bakau, Gambia

Gambia 0, Angola 1

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 At Francistown, Botswana

Botswana 0, Malawi 0

Second Leg Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 At Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania 1, Burundi 1; 1-1 aggregate, 1-1 away goals, Tanzania advanced 3-0 on penalty kicks

At Maseru, Lesotho

Lesotho 1, Ethiopia 1, ET; 1-1 aggregate, Ethiopia advanced on 1-0 away goals

At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea 1, South Sudan 0, Equatorial Guinea advanced on 2-1 aggregate

At Freetown, Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone 1, Liberia 0, Liberia advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 At Blantyre, Malawi

Malawi 1, Botswana 0, Malawi advanced on 1-0 aggregate

At Manzini, Eswatini

Eswatini 0, Djibouti 0, Djibouti advanced on 2-1 aggregate

At Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe 3, Somalia 1, Zimbabwe advanced on 3-2 aggregate

At Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique 2, Mauritius 0, Mozambique advanced on 3-0 aggregate

At Luanda, Angola

Angola 2, Gambia 1, Angola advanced on 3-1 aggregate

At Lome, Togo

Togo 2, Comoros 0, Togo advanced on 3-1 aggregate

At Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda 7, Seychelles 0, Rwanda advanced on 10-0 aggregate

At Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau 2, Sao Tome and Principe 1, Guinea-Bissau advanced on 3-1 aggregate

At Omdurman, Sudan

Sudan 0, Chad 0, Sudan advanced on 3-1 aggregate

At Windhooek, Namibia

Namibia 2, Eritrea 0, Namibia advanced on 4-1 aggregate

SECOND ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Algeria 6 4 2 0 25 4 14 Burkina Faso 6 3 3 0 12 4 12 Niger 6 2 1 3 13 17 7 Djibouti 6 0 0 6 4 29 0

a-advanced to third round

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Burkina Faso 2, Niger 0

At Blida, Algeria

Algeria 8, Djibouti 0

Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 At Rabat, Morocco

Djibouti 2, Niger 4

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Burkina Faso 1, Algeria 1

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 At Blida, Algeria

Algeria 6, Niger 1

At Marrakesh, Morocco

Djibouti 0, Burkina Faso 4

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Burkina Faso 2 Djibouti 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 At Niamey, Niger

Niger 0, Algeria 4

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 At Cairo

Djibouti 0, Algeria 4

At Marrakesh, Morocco

Burkina Faso 1, Niger 1

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 At Niamey, Niger

Niger 7, Djibouti 2

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 At Blida, Algeria

Algeria 2, Burkina Faso 2

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Tunisia 6 4 1 1 11 2 13 Equatorial Guinea 6 3 2 1 6 5 11 Zambia 6 2 1 3 8 9 7 Mauritania 6 0 2 4 2 11 2

a-advanced to third round

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 At Nouakchott, Mauritania

Zambia 2, Mauritania 1

At Radès, Tunisia

Tunisia 3, Equatorial Guinea 0

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Ndola, Zambia

Zambia 0, Tunisia 2

At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatoria Guinea 1, Mauritania 0

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea 2, Zambia 0

At Radès, Tunisia

Tunisia 3, Mauritania 0

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 At Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia 1, Equatorial Guinea 1

At Antananarivo, Madagascar

Mauritania 0, Tunisia 0

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 At Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia 4, Mauritania 0

At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea 1, Tunisia 0

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 At Radès, Tunisia

Tunisia 3, Zambia 1

At Nouakchott, Mauritania

Mauritania 1, Equatorial Guinea 1

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Nigeria 6 4 1 1 9 3 13 Cape Verde 6 3 2 1 8 6 11 Liberia 6 2 0 4 5 8 6 Cent. Afr. Republic 6 1 1 4 4 9 4

a-advanced to third round

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 At Douala, Cameroon

Central African Republic 1, Cape Verde 1

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 At Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria 2, Liberia 0

Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 At Monrovia, Liberia

Liberia 1, Central African Republic 0

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Mindelo, Cape Verde

Cape Verde 1, Nigeria 2

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 At Accra, Ghana

Liberia 1, Cape Verde 2

At Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria 0, Central African Republic 1

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 At Bangui, Central African Republic

Central African Republic 0, Nigeria 2

At Mindelo, Cape Verde

Cape Verde 1, Liberia 0

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 At Mindelo, Cape Verde

Cape Verde 2, Central African Republic 1

At Tangier, Morocco

Liberia 0, Nigeria 2

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Liberia 3, Central African Republic 1

At Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria 1, Cape Verde 1

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Cameroon 6 5 0 1 12 3 15 Ivory Coast 6 4 1 1 10 3 13 Mozambique 6 1 1 4 2 8 4 Malawi 6 1 0 5 2 12 3

a-advanced to third round

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 At Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique 0, Ivory Coast 0

At Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon 2, Malawi 0

Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 At Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast 2, Cameroon 1

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Johannesburg, South Africa

Malawi 1, Mozambique 0

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 At Soweto, South Africa

Malawi 0, Ivory Coast 3

At Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon 3, Mozambique 1

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 At Tangiers, Morocco

Mozambique 0, Cameroon 1

At Cotonou, Benin

Ivory Coast 2, Malawi 1

Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 At Soweto, South Africa

Malawi 0, Cameroon 4

At Cotonou, Benin

Ivory Coast 3, Mozambique 0

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 At Cotonou, Benin

Mozambique 1, Malawi 0

At Limbe, Cameroon

Cameroon 1, Ivory Coast 0

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Mali 6 5 1 0 11 0 16 Uganda 6 2 3 1 3 2 9 Kenya 6 1 3 2 4 9 6 Rwanda 6 0 1 5 2 9 1

a-advanced to third round

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 At Agadir, Morocco

Mali 1, Rwanda 0

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 At Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya 0, Uganda 0

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 At Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda 1, Kenya 1

Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 At Entebbe, Uganda

Uganda 0, Mali 0

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 At Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda 0, Uganda 1

At Agadir, Morocco

Mali 5, Kenya 0

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 At Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya 0, Mali 1

At Entebbe, Uganda

Uganda 1, Rwanda 0

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda 1, Kenya 1

At Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda 0, Mali 3

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 At Agadir, Morocco

Mali 1, Uganda 0

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 At Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya 2, Rwanda 1

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Egypt 6 4 2 0 10 4 14 Gabon 6 2 1 3 7 8 7 Libya 6 2 1 3 4 7 7 Angola 6 1 2 3 6 8 5

a-advanced to third round

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 At Benghazi, Libya

Libya 2, Gabon 1

At Cairo

Egypt 1, Angola 0

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 At Franceville, Gabon

Gabon 1, Egypt 1

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Luanda, Angola

Angola 0, Libya 1

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 At Luanda, Angola

Angola 3, Gabon 1

At Cairo

Egypt 1, Libya 0

Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 At Franceville, Gabon

Gabon 2, Angola 0

At Benghazi, Libya

Libya 0, Egypt 3

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 At Franceville, Gabon

Gabon 1, Libya 0

At Luanda, Angola

Angola 2,. Egypt 2

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 At Borg El Arab, Egypt

Egypt 2, Gabon 1

At Benghazi, Libya

Libya 1, Angola 1

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Ghana 6 4 1 1 7 3 13 South Africa 6 4 1 1 6 2 13 Ethiopia 6 1 2 3 4 7 5 Zimbabwe 6 0 2 4 2 7 2

a-advanced to third round

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 At Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe 0, South Africa 0

At Cape Coast, Ghana

Ghana 1, Ethiopia 0

Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 At Johannesburg

South Africa 1, Ghana 0

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Ethiopia 1, Zimbabwe 0

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 At Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Ethiopia 1, South Africa 3

At Cape Coast, Ghana

Ghana 3, Zimbabwe 1

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 At Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe 0, Ghana 1

At Johannesburg

South Africa 1, Ethiopia 0

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 At Soweto, South Africa

Ethiopia 1, Ghana 1

At Johannesburg

South Africa 1, Zimbabwe 0

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 At Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe 1, Ethiopia 1

At Cape Coast, Ghana

Ghana 1, South Africa 0

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Senegal 6 5 1 0 15 4 16 Togo 6 2 2 2 5 6 8 Namibia 6 1 2 3 5 10 5 Republic of Congo 6 0 3 3 5 10 3

a-advanced to third round

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 At Thiès, Senegal

Senegal 2, Togo 0

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 At Johannesburg

Namibia 1, Republic of Congo 1

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 At Lomé, Togo

Namibia 1, Togo 0

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo 1, Senegal 3

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 At Lomé, Togo

Togo 1, Republic of Congo 1

At Thiès, Senegal

Senegal 4, Namibia 1

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 At Soweto, South Africa

Namibia 1, Senegal 3

At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo 1, Togo 2

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo 1, Namibia 1

At Lomé, Togo

Togo 1, Senegal 1

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 At Thiès, Senegal

Senegal 2, Republic of Congo 0

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 At Soweto, South Africa

Namibia 0, Togo 1

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Morocco 6 6 0 0 20 1 18 Guinea-Bissau 6 1 3 2 5 11 6 Guinea 6 0 4 2 5 11 4 Sudan 6 0 3 3 5 12 3

a-advanced to third round

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 At Nouakchott, Mauritania

Guinea-Bissau 1, Guinea 1

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 At Rabat, Morocco

Morocco 2, Sudan 0

Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 At Conakry, Guinea

Guinea vs. Morocco, ppd.

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Omdurman, Sudan

Sudan 2, Guinea-Bissau 4

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Sudan 1, Guinea 1

At Rabat, Morocco

Morocco 5, Guinea-Bissau 0

Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 At Agadir, Morocco

Guinea 2, Sudan 2

At Casablanca, Morocco

Guinea-Bissau 0, Morocco 3

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 At Rabat, Morocco

Guinea 1, Morocco 4

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 At Conakry, Guinea

Guinea 0, Guinea-Bissau 0

At Rabat, Morocco

Sudan 0, Morocco 3

Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 At Marrakesh, Morocco

Guinea-Bissau 0, Sudan 0

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 At Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco 3, Guinea 0

GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Dem. Rep. of Congo 6 3 2 1 9 3 11 Benin 6 3 1 2 5 4 10 Tanzania 6 2 2 2 6 8 8 Magadascar 6 1 1 4 4 9 4

a-advanced to third round

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 At Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo 1, Tanzania 1

At Antananarivo, Madagascar

Benin 1, Madagascar 0

Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 At Cotonou, Benin

Benin 1, Democratic Republic of Congo 1<Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

At Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania 3, Madagascar 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 At Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo 2, Madagascar 0

At Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania 0, Benin 1

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 At Cotonou, Benin

Benin 0, Tanzania 1

At Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar 1, Democratic Republic of Congo 0

Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 At Cotonou, Benin

Benin 2, Madagascar 0

At Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania 0, Democratic Republic of Congo 3

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 At Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo 2, Benin 0

At Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar 1, Tanzania 1

