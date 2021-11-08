CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Ukrainian qualifier Tsurenko beats Alexandrova in Linz

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:02 PM

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko won seven straight points to finish off fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-6 (2) of Russia in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday.

Tsurenko came back from a break down in the second set and from 2-0 behind in the tiebreaker.

Alexandrova, who reached the final of the Kremlin Cup last month, was a semifinalist at the Austrian indoor event last year and a runner-up in 2018.

Tsurenko next plays Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, who routed Austrian wild card Sinja Kraus 6-1, 6-0.

Xinju Wang of China rallied to beat Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a match against the top-seeded Emma Raducanu. The U.S. Open champion from Britain had a bye in the opening round.

Also advancing were Alizé Cornet of France, Greet Minnen of Belgium, Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, and Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.

