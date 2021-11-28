HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Sports » Tiger-Cats beat Alouettes 23-12…

Tiger-Cats beat Alouettes 23-12 in snowy CFL East semifinal

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Brandon Banks and Don Jackson scored touchdowns and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats forced Trevor Harris into four turnovers to beat the Montreal Alouettes 23-12 on Sunday in the CFL’s snowy East Division semifinal.

Hamilton advanced to face the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final.

The Tiger-Cats had five sacks along with Harris’ interceptions and three fumbles.

Banks and Jackson scored in a 4:20 span in the second quarter. Jeremiah Masoli threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Banks and Jackson made it 14-3 on a 6-yard run with 2:16 left in the quarter. Michael Domagala made three field goals.

Masoli was 18 of 28 for 184 yards and a touchdown for Hamilton. Trevor Harris was 28 of 44 for 364 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up