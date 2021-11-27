HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28
Knoxville 14 11 2 0 1 23 53 25
Quad City 14 10 2 1 1 22 52 30
Fayetteville 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 34
Evansville 14 9 5 0 0 18 37 32
Pensacola 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 37
Peoria 10 5 3 0 2 12 23 17
Roanoke 11 4 4 1 2 11 31 31
Birmingham 15 2 9 4 0 8 36 65
Vermilion County 11 1 9 1 0 3 17 51
Macon 13 0 12 0 1 1 19 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 2, Birmingham 0

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 2

Peoria 2, Quad City 0

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

