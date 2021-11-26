All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|13
|12
|1
|0
|0
|24
|51
|26
|Quad City
|13
|10
|1
|1
|1
|22
|52
|28
|Knoxville
|13
|10
|2
|0
|1
|21
|51
|25
|Fayetteville
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0
|18
|45
|32
|Evansville
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|34
|32
|Pensacola
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|14
|37
|32
|Roanoke
|10
|4
|3
|1
|2
|11
|29
|28
|Peoria
|9
|4
|3
|0
|2
|10
|21
|17
|Birmingham
|14
|2
|8
|4
|0
|8
|36
|63
|Vermilion County
|11
|1
|9
|1
|0
|3
|17
|51
|Macon
|12
|0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|19
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville 4, Birmingham 1
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
