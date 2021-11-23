THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 12 11 1 0 0 22 47 25
Quad City 13 10 1 1 1 22 52 28
Knoxville 12 9 2 0 1 19 46 25
Fayetteville 12 9 3 0 0 18 43 27
Evansville 13 8 5 0 0 16 34 32
Pensacola 10 5 3 2 0 12 31 28
Peoria 8 4 3 0 1 9 20 15
Roanoke 9 3 3 1 2 9 24 26
Birmingham 12 2 6 4 0 8 35 54
Vermilion County 10 0 9 1 0 1 15 50
Macon 11 0 10 0 1 1 15 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

