CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 12 11 1 0 0 22 47 25
Quad City 13 10 1 1 1 22 52 28
Knoxville 12 9 2 0 1 19 46 25
Fayetteville 12 9 3 0 0 18 43 27
Evansville 13 8 5 0 0 16 34 32
Pensacola 10 5 3 2 0 12 31 28
Peoria 8 4 3 0 1 9 20 15
Roanoke 9 3 3 1 2 9 24 26
Birmingham 12 2 6 4 0 8 35 54
Vermilion County 10 0 9 1 0 1 15 50
Macon 11 0 10 0 1 1 15 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Macon 2

Knoxville 9, Vermilion County 3

Roanoke 4, Evansville 2

Quad City 4, Pensacola 3

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Macon 2

Evansville 2, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 3, Vermilion County 2

Pensacola 3, Quad City 2

Peoria 1, Huntsville 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up