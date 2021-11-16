CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 10 10 0 0 0 20 44 22
Quad City 10 8 1 0 1 17 41 20
Knoxville 10 7 2 0 1 15 34 20
Fayetteville 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23
Evansville 11 7 4 0 0 14 30 27
Pensacola 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 22
Birmingham 11 2 5 4 0 8 33 49
Roanoke 7 2 2 1 2 7 19 22
Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 12
Macon 9 0 8 0 1 1 11 41
Vermilion County 8 0 8 0 0 0 10 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

