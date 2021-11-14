All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|20
|44
|22
|Quad City
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|17
|41
|20
|Knoxville
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|15
|34
|20
|Fayetteville
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|29
|22
|Evansville
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|28
|26
|Pensacola
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|25
|22
|Roanoke
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|19
|22
|Birmingham
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|32
|47
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Macon
|8
|0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|10
|38
|Vermilion County
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|38
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 9, Macon 0
Roanoke 3, Vermilion County 1
Birmingham 8, Fayetteville 5
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2
Quad City 4, Evansville 1
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.