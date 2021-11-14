CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 10 10 0 0 0 20 44 22
Quad City 10 8 1 0 1 17 41 20
Knoxville 10 7 2 0 1 15 34 20
Fayetteville 9 6 3 0 0 12 29 22
Evansville 10 6 4 0 0 12 28 26
Pensacola 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 22
Roanoke 7 2 2 1 2 7 19 22
Birmingham 10 2 5 3 0 7 32 47
Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 12
Macon 8 0 7 0 1 1 10 38
Vermilion County 8 0 8 0 0 0 10 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 9, Macon 0

Roanoke 3, Vermilion County 1

Birmingham 8, Fayetteville 5

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 2

Quad City 4, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

