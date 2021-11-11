CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 8 8 0 0 0 16 35 18
Quad City 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 16
Evansville 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 18
Knoxville 8 5 2 0 1 11 21 19
Fayetteville 7 5 2 0 0 10 18 12
Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 8
Birmingham 8 1 4 3 0 5 22 36
Roanoke 5 0 2 1 2 3 10 18
Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24
Vermilion County 6 0 6 0 0 0 6 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Knoxville 5

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Vermilion County at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up