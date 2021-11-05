CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 6 6 0 0 0 12 27 12
Evansville 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 15
Quad City 7 5 1 0 1 11 25 15
Knoxville 5 4 1 0 0 8 12 9
Fayetteville 5 4 1 0 0 8 14 8
Pensacola 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 16
Birmingham 7 1 3 3 0 5 20 32
Peoria 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7
Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24
Vermilion County 5 0 5 0 0 0 5 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 5, Vermilion County 0

Huntsville 6, Macon 1

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 1

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up