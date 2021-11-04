All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 11…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 11 Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15 Quad City 6 4 1 0 1 9 23 14 Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5 Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 9 7 Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15 Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27 Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5 Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16 Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18 Vermilion County 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

