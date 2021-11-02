Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 11
Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15
Quad City 6 4 1 0 1 9 23 14
Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5
Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 9 7
Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15
Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27
Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5
Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18
Vermilion County 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

