All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|21
|11
|Evansville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|20
|15
|Quad City
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|23
|14
|Fayetteville
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|12
|5
|Knoxville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9
|7
|Pensacola
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|15
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|5
|19
|27
|Peoria
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Roanoke
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|16
|Macon
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|18
|Vermilion County
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
