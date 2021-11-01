Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 11
Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15
Quad City 6 4 1 0 1 9 23 14
Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5
Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 9 7
Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15
Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27
Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5
Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18
Vermilion County 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville 2, Knoxville 0

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up