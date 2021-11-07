CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Smith Rowe scores again…

Smith Rowe scores again to lead Arsenal to win over Watford

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 11:48 AM

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal goes into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday.

Having opened the season with three losses, Mikel Arteta’s side is now on a 10-game unbeaten run with Smith Rowe scoring in his last three league games.

Benjamin White rode a number of challenges before being tackled, with the ball breaking into the path of Smith Rowe to net in the 56th minute.

Watford was reduced to 10 men in the 89th when Juraj Kucka was shown a second yellow card for catching Nuno Tavares in an attempt to clear the ball from the edge of the box.

Claudio Ranieri’s side remains two points and a place above the relegation zone.

