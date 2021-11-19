Sharks’ Kevin Labanc suspended game for slew-footing

NEW YORK (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL…

NEW YORK (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for slew-footing St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak.

Labanc was assessed a minor penalty for tripping midway through the first period in the Sharks’ 4-1 loss at St. Louis on Thursday night. The suspension will cost him $23,625.

Labanc has two goals and two assists in 11 games this season.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.