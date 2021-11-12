CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Scotland beats Moldova 2-0 to reach WCup qualifying playoffs

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 2:12 PM

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Scotland advanced to the European playoffs in World Cup qualifying on Friday by winning 2-0 at Moldova to clinch second place in Group F behind Denmark.

Seeking a first World Cup place since 1998, Scotland got goals from defender Nathan Patterson in the 38th minute and forward Che Adams in the 65th.

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon saved a late Moldova penalty to prevent a nervous finish.

Scotland moved seven points clear of third-place Israel, which plays Austria later Friday, with only one round of group games left on Monday.

Scotland likely needs to finish with at least a draw against Denmark in Glasgow to be sure of getting a home game in the single-leg playoff semifinals in March.

The 10 group runners-up will be joined in the playoffs by two teams which won a Nations League group last year. Austria should be one of those teams.

FIFA will make the playoffs draw on Nov. 26 in Zurich. Runners-up with the six best records will be drawn to play at home first in the semifinals.

The three winners of the playoffs finals on March 29 will complete the lineup of 13 European teams at the World Cup in Qatar.

