Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=
Crookston 2, Irondale/St. Anthony 1
Delano/Rockford 3, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 0
Eagan 2, Simley 2, OT
Eden Prairie 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 3
Elk river/Zimmerman 2, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 2, OT
Forest Lake 8, Northern Tier 1
Gentry 3, Wayzata 2
Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Blaine 1
Hastings 4, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, OT
Hibbing/Chisholm 2, White Bear Lake 1, OT
Maple Grove 3, Alexandria 0
Minnehaha Academy 3, Marshall 1
Moorhead 2, Apple Valley 1
Mound Westonka 4, Dodge County 3
Mounds View 3, Breck 0
Northfield 3, St. Cloud Hockey 1
Orono 9, Chisago Lakes 1
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 2, Burnsville 2, OT
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 7, Breckenridge 2
Warroad 5, Anoka 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Visitation vs. Woodbury, ppd.
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.