Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 10:29 PM

PREP HOCKEY=

Crookston 2, Irondale/St. Anthony 1

Delano/Rockford 3, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 0

Eagan 2, Simley 2, OT

Eden Prairie 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 3

Elk river/Zimmerman 2, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 2, OT

Forest Lake 8, Northern Tier 1

Gentry 3, Wayzata 2

Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Blaine 1

Hastings 4, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, OT

Hibbing/Chisholm 2, White Bear Lake 1, OT

Maple Grove 3, Alexandria 0

Minnehaha Academy 3, Marshall 1

Moorhead 2, Apple Valley 1

Mound Westonka 4, Dodge County 3

Mounds View 3, Breck 0

Northfield 3, St. Cloud Hockey 1

Orono 9, Chisago Lakes 1

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 2, Burnsville 2, OT

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 7, Breckenridge 2

Warroad 5, Anoka 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Visitation vs. Woodbury, ppd.

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

