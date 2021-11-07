CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Red Bulls tie 1-1…

Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville and secure a playoff spot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 6:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the opening seconds to help the New York Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville on Sunday and clinch a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

The seventh-seeded Red Bulls (13-12-9) play at No. 2 seed Philadelphia in the first round. No. 3 seed Nashville (12-4-18) will host to sixth-seeded Orlando City.

Fábio volleyed a cross by Cristian Cásseres Jr. to himself and then beat goalkeeper Joe Willis from point-blank range to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the opening seconds.

Hany Mukhtar responded for Nashville by blasting a free kick from just outside the area on the left side that appeared to deflect off a Red Bulls player into the net to make it 1-1 in the 37th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up