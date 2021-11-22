THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Rayo beats Mallorca 3-1, stays hot at home in Spanish league

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 5:51 PM

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano continued its good run at home in the Spanish league on Monday, defeating Mallorca 3-1 for its sixth win in seven home matches.

Sergi Guardiola, Álvaro García and Óscar Trejo scored for the hosts, with Mallorca finding the net late through Abdón Prats.

Rayo has the league’s best home record and is unbeaten at Vallecas Stadium, with its only setback a 0-0 draw against Celta Vigo two rounds ago.

Rayo has 16 goals in its seven home matches, with Sevilla the only team with more goals as a host with 17.

The victory moved Rayo to sixth place in the standings, ahead of Barcelona.

Mallorca is winless in six consecutive league matches and is in 13th place. It was coming off four straight draws.

Veteran Colombia striker Falcao stayed on the bench for Rayo.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

