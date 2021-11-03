Local Elections: Miyares projected winner | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Youngkin's winning formula | Md. election results
Home » Sports » Quick goal, Stroud's 1st…

Quick goal, Stroud’s 1st goal lift Austin over KC, 3-1

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 11:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi scored on a wide-open header 30 seconds into the game and Austin went on to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Jared Stroud assisted on the first goal and scored the third as expansion Austin (9-20-4) kept Kansas City (17-9-7) from controlling its own destiny in the battle for the top seed in the Western Conference. Seattle has a one-point lead heading into Sunday’s season-ending games.

Julio Cascante scored on a header in the 22nd minute to put Austin on top and Stroud scored his first MSL goal in the 60th minute.

Johnny Russell converted a header for Kanas City in the 65th minute, extending his points streak to 10 games. He only had an assist in his previous game, also a loss.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

For contractors, guidance on ever-evolving federal vaccine mandate makes compliance difficult

'Groundbreaking’ CISA directive to overhaul cyber vulnerability management process

Only 800 airmen flat out refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Agencies haven’t figured out how to budget for Biden’s cybersecurity EO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up