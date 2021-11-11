Pulisic won’t start in US World Cup qualifier against Mexico

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic will not start in the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Mexico on Friday. U.S.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Pulisic will not start in the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Mexico on Friday.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday that he envisions the 23-year-old attacker entering the game off the bench.

Pulisic sprained his left ankle during the Americans’ World Cup qualifier at Honduras on Sept. 8 and didn’t play again until Nov. 2, when came on for the final 17 minutes of Chelsea’s Champions League match at Malmö. He saw action for the final six minutes of Chelsea’s Premier League game at Burnley on Saturday.

Berhalter said Zack Steffen will be in goal for Friday’s game over Matt Turner, just Steffen’s sixth match since the start of the 2021-22 club season and his second for the U.S.

Steffen played for Manchester City in the Community Shield on Aug. 7, then in the League Cup against Wycombe on Sept. 21 and West Ham on Oct. 27. His only Premier League game was against Burnley on Oct. 16.

Turner started the first five qualifiers for the U.S. and Steffen took over for the Oct. 13 match against Costa Rica, a 2-1 win.

