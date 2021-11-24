THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Sports » Pro snooker star angry…

Pro snooker star angry at having to play amateur after loss

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 6:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YORK, England (AP) — After losing to an amateur in the first round of a major tournament, a former snooker world champion has blasted the decision to let a player without “a care in the world” compete against professionals.

“This is our livelihood. This is how I put food on the table,” said an angry Shaun Murphy, who lost 6-5 to Chinese player Si Jiahui at the UK Championship late Tuesday.

The tournament is widely regarded as among the top three on the snooker circuit and offers more prize money than many events.

Murphy, the No. 6-ranked player who reached the world championship final this year, was unhappy he was drawn to play against an opponent who “is not playing with the same pressures and concerns I am.”

Si fell off the main tour at the end of last season and only entered the UK Championship as an “amateur top-up” to complete the 128-player field.

“This is how I earn money,” said Murphy, the world champion in 2005. “Since turning professional at 15, I have earned the right to call myself a professional snooker player. He hasn’t done that. He shouldn’t be on the table.”

“He played,” Murphy added, “like a man who does not have a care in the world, because he does not have a care in the world. It is not fair, it is not right. I am not picking on him as a young man, he deserved his victory. Amateurs should not be allowed in professional tournaments, the end.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

TSA makes changes to new cyber requirements after industry feedback

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up