Porto’s headquarters raided in probe over players’ transfers

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 4:50 PM

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities raided Porto’s headquarters on Monday as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities related to players’ transfers.

Porto said in a statement authorities were in its facilities throughout the day gathering material related to the probe.

It said authorities were investigating “suspected” irregularities that could include tax fraud and money laundering stemming from financial movements related to transfers.

The club did not provide any more information.

It said it collaborated with authorities during the search and seize operation.

