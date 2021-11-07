CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Pieters wins Portugal Masters…

Pieters wins Portugal Masters for 1st victory since 2019

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Thomas Pieters shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to win the Portugal Masters for his first European Tour victory since 2019 on Sunday.

The Belgian ended at 19 under for the tournament (265) at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, two shots ahead of Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and Danish players Nicolai Hojgaard and Lucas Bjerregaard.

It was Pieters’ fifth European Tour win in 171 starts. His last victory had come two years ago at the Czech Masters.

“It felt like a long time between victories,” the 29-year-old Pieters said. “It’s hard. I was happy to come up to the 18th with a two-shot lead.”

Pavon, who shared the lead entering the final round, lost ground after a triple bogey on the par-5 12th, when he twice found the water. He ended with a 1-under 70 after making two more bogeys coming in.

Bjerregaard had five birdies on his last nine holes to close with a 5-under 66, while Hojgaard made his only bogey of the day on the 18th to finish at 7-under 64 for the best round on Sunday.

Padraig Harrington closed with a 4-under 67 to finish nine shots off the lead in a tie for 12th place. Richard Bland was among those who finished a shot ahead of him in a tie for eighth.

The Portugal Masters was the final tournament in Europe before the tour heads to Dubai to close out the season.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up