PGA Tour RSM Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Sea Island Resort (Seaside) Club
|Sea Island, Ga.
|Purse: $7.2 Million
|Seaside Course (SS)
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
|Plantation Course (PL)
|Yardage: 7060; Par: 72
|Second Round
Talor Gooch 64-65_129
John Huh 63-67_130
Sebastián Muñoz 60-70_130
Taylor Moore 66-65_131
Mackenzie Hughes 63-68_131
Scott Stallings 63-69_132
Zach Johnson 61-71_132
Seamus Power 63-69_132
Tom Hoge 65-68_133
Corey Conners 62-71_133
David Skinns 64-69_133
Jim Herman 65-69_134
Lee Hodges 65-69_134
Russell Henley 64-70_134
Brendan Steele 66-69_135
J.J. Spaun 64-71_135
Chez Reavie 63-72_135
Justin Rose 67-68_135
Lanto Griffin 65-70_135
Max McGreevy 66-69_135
Aaron Rai 68-67_135
Luke List 68-67_135
Sung Kang 67-68_135
Keith Mitchell 68-67_135
Cameron Smith 64-71_135
Adam Hadwin 67-68_135
Russell Knox 67-68_135
William McGirt 66-69_135
Matthias Schwab 67-68_135
Matthew NeSmith 67-69_136
Patrick Rodgers 64-72_136
Bill Haas 65-71_136
Matt Kuchar 65-71_136
Webb Simpson 69-67_136
Cameron Young 65-71_136
Jhonattan Vegas 64-72_136
Jonathan Byrd 64-72_136
Scottie Scheffler 63-73_136
Troy Merritt 66-71_137
Tyler McCumber 69-68_137
Matt Wallace 65-72_137
Brian Gay 64-73_137
Nate Lashley 63-74_137
Kevin Streelman 68-69_137
Andrew Novak 67-70_137
Mito Pereira 67-70_137
Scott Piercy 69-68_137
Doug Ghim 66-71_137
Michael Thompson 66-71_137
Taylor Pendrith 68-69_137
Michael Gligic 65-72_137
Kyle Stanley 70-68_138
Denny McCarthy 66-72_138
Joel Dahmen 65-73_138
Adam Long 67-71_138
Brandt Snedeker 68-70_138
Vince Whaley 65-73_138
Roger Sloan 67-71_138
Mickey DeMorat 63-75_138
Jared Wolfe 68-70_138
Peter Malnati 68-70_138
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-72_138
Wyndham Clark 66-72_138
Charles Howell III 68-70_138
Davis Love III 68-70_138
Brian Harman 66-72_138
Adam Scott 67-71_138
Dylan Wu 66-72_138
Joshua Creel 68-70_138
Nick Hardy 69-69_138
Austin Smotherman 65-73_138
The following players failed to make the cut.
Brice Garnett 66-73_139
Harris English 69-70_139
Robert Streb 68-71_139
Jason Day 70-69_139
David Lipsky 67-72_139
Brandon Hagy 64-75_139
Kramer Hickok 68-71_139
Bronson Burgoon 67-72_139
Chesson Hadley 63-76_139
Patton Kizzire 67-72_139
Brendon Todd 66-73_139
Justin Lower 67-72_139
Brian Stuard 69-70_139
D.J. Trahan 71-68_139
Adam Svensson 71-68_139
Greyson Sigg 64-75_139
Alex Smalley 67-72_139
Hayden Buckley 67-72_139
Doc Redman 65-75_140
Emiliano Grillo 68-72_140
Lucas Glover 71-69_140
Danny Lee 69-71_140
Davis Riley 67-73_140
Andrew Putnam 66-75_141
Matt Jones 68-73_141
Stephan Jaeger 66-75_141
Anirban Lahiri 68-73_141
Vaughn Taylor 73-68_141
Chris Kirk 67-74_141
Nick Watney 71-70_141
Max Homa 66-75_141
Harry Higgs 70-71_141
Paul Barjon 69-72_141
Sahith Theegala 70-71_141
Trey Mullinax 67-74_141
Callum Tarren 70-71_141
Peter Uihlein 71-71_142
Kelly Kraft 65-77_142
Chad Ramey 73-69_142
Ryan Armour 67-75_142
David Hearn 68-74_142
Henrik Norlander 68-74_142
Tyler Duncan 70-72_142
Branden Grace 67-75_142
Kevin Tway 70-72_142
Joaquin Niemann 67-75_142
Ludvig Aberg 72-70_142
Ben Kohles 67-75_142
Camilo Villegas 70-73_143
Andrew Landry 68-75_143
Richy Werenski 71-72_143
Scott Gutschewski 68-75_143
Kyle Wilshire 73-70_143
Chris Stroud 67-76_143
Alex Noren 71-72_143
Hudson Swafford 72-71_143
Luke Donald 68-75_143
Cam Davis 73-70_143
Ben Crane 74-69_143
Sepp Straka 68-75_143
Graeme McDowell 68-76_144
Hank Lebioda 64-80_144
Davis Thompson 71-73_144
Kevin Yu 71-73_144
Sam Ryder 65-80_145
Stewart Cink 68-77_145
Jimmy Walker 69-76_145
Seth Reeves 70-75_145
Kurt Kitayama 67-78_145
Austin Cook 73-73_146
Dawie van der Walt 70-76_146
Carl Yuan 71-75_146
Joseph Bramlett 71-75_146
Curtis Thompson 73-73_146
J.T. Poston 71-75_146
Brett Drewitt 72-74_146
Kevin Kisner 76-71_147
J.P. Griffin 71-76_147
Brandon Wu 73-74_147
Keegan Bradley 67-81_148
Dylan Frittelli 69-80_149
Martin Trainer 70-79_149
Jonas Blixt 77-73_150
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.