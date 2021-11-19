CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
PGA Tour RSM Classic Scores

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 5:51 PM

Friday
At Sea Island Resort (Seaside) Club
Sea Island, Ga.
Purse: $7.2 Million
Seaside Course (SS)
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
Plantation Course (PL)
Yardage: 7060; Par: 72
Second Round

Talor Gooch 64-65_129

John Huh 63-67_130

Sebastián Muñoz 60-70_130

Taylor Moore 66-65_131

Mackenzie Hughes 63-68_131

Scott Stallings 63-69_132

Zach Johnson 61-71_132

Seamus Power 63-69_132

Tom Hoge 65-68_133

Corey Conners 62-71_133

David Skinns 64-69_133

Jim Herman 65-69_134

Lee Hodges 65-69_134

Russell Henley 64-70_134

Brendan Steele 66-69_135

J.J. Spaun 64-71_135

Chez Reavie 63-72_135

Justin Rose 67-68_135

Lanto Griffin 65-70_135

Max McGreevy 66-69_135

Aaron Rai 68-67_135

Luke List 68-67_135

Sung Kang 67-68_135

Keith Mitchell 68-67_135

Cameron Smith 64-71_135

Adam Hadwin 67-68_135

Russell Knox 67-68_135

William McGirt 66-69_135

Matthias Schwab 67-68_135

Matthew NeSmith 67-69_136

Patrick Rodgers 64-72_136

Bill Haas 65-71_136

Matt Kuchar 65-71_136

Webb Simpson 69-67_136

Cameron Young 65-71_136

Jhonattan Vegas 64-72_136

Jonathan Byrd 64-72_136

Scottie Scheffler 63-73_136

Troy Merritt 66-71_137

Tyler McCumber 69-68_137

Matt Wallace 65-72_137

Brian Gay 64-73_137

Nate Lashley 63-74_137

Kevin Streelman 68-69_137

Andrew Novak 67-70_137

Mito Pereira 67-70_137

Scott Piercy 69-68_137

Doug Ghim 66-71_137

Michael Thompson 66-71_137

Taylor Pendrith 68-69_137

Michael Gligic 65-72_137

Kyle Stanley 70-68_138

Denny McCarthy 66-72_138

Joel Dahmen 65-73_138

Adam Long 67-71_138

Brandt Snedeker 68-70_138

Vince Whaley 65-73_138

Roger Sloan 67-71_138

Mickey DeMorat 63-75_138

Jared Wolfe 68-70_138

Peter Malnati 68-70_138

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-72_138

Wyndham Clark 66-72_138

Charles Howell III 68-70_138

Davis Love III 68-70_138

Brian Harman 66-72_138

Adam Scott 67-71_138

Dylan Wu 66-72_138

Joshua Creel 68-70_138

Nick Hardy 69-69_138

Austin Smotherman 65-73_138

The following players failed to make the cut.

Brice Garnett 66-73_139

Harris English 69-70_139

Robert Streb 68-71_139

Jason Day 70-69_139

David Lipsky 67-72_139

Brandon Hagy 64-75_139

Kramer Hickok 68-71_139

Bronson Burgoon 67-72_139

Chesson Hadley 63-76_139

Patton Kizzire 67-72_139

Brendon Todd 66-73_139

Justin Lower 67-72_139

Brian Stuard 69-70_139

D.J. Trahan 71-68_139

Adam Svensson 71-68_139

Greyson Sigg 64-75_139

Alex Smalley 67-72_139

Hayden Buckley 67-72_139

Doc Redman 65-75_140

Emiliano Grillo 68-72_140

Lucas Glover 71-69_140

Danny Lee 69-71_140

Davis Riley 67-73_140

Andrew Putnam 66-75_141

Matt Jones 68-73_141

Stephan Jaeger 66-75_141

Anirban Lahiri 68-73_141

Vaughn Taylor 73-68_141

Chris Kirk 67-74_141

Nick Watney 71-70_141

Max Homa 66-75_141

Harry Higgs 70-71_141

Paul Barjon 69-72_141

Sahith Theegala 70-71_141

Trey Mullinax 67-74_141

Callum Tarren 70-71_141

Peter Uihlein 71-71_142

Kelly Kraft 65-77_142

Chad Ramey 73-69_142

Ryan Armour 67-75_142

David Hearn 68-74_142

Henrik Norlander 68-74_142

Tyler Duncan 70-72_142

Branden Grace 67-75_142

Kevin Tway 70-72_142

Joaquin Niemann 67-75_142

Ludvig Aberg 72-70_142

Ben Kohles 67-75_142

Camilo Villegas 70-73_143

Andrew Landry 68-75_143

Richy Werenski 71-72_143

Scott Gutschewski 68-75_143

Kyle Wilshire 73-70_143

Chris Stroud 67-76_143

Alex Noren 71-72_143

Hudson Swafford 72-71_143

Luke Donald 68-75_143

Cam Davis 73-70_143

Ben Crane 74-69_143

Sepp Straka 68-75_143

Graeme McDowell 68-76_144

Hank Lebioda 64-80_144

Davis Thompson 71-73_144

Kevin Yu 71-73_144

Sam Ryder 65-80_145

Stewart Cink 68-77_145

Jimmy Walker 69-76_145

Seth Reeves 70-75_145

Kurt Kitayama 67-78_145

Austin Cook 73-73_146

Dawie van der Walt 70-76_146

Carl Yuan 71-75_146

Joseph Bramlett 71-75_146

Curtis Thompson 73-73_146

J.T. Poston 71-75_146

Brett Drewitt 72-74_146

Kevin Kisner 76-71_147

J.P. Griffin 71-76_147

Brandon Wu 73-74_147

Keegan Bradley 67-81_148

Dylan Frittelli 69-80_149

Martin Trainer 70-79_149

Jonas Blixt 77-73_150

