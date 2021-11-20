CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » PGA Tour RSM Claic Scores

PGA Tour RSM Claic Scores

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Sea Island Resort (Seaside) Club
Sea Island, Ga.
Purse: $7.2 Million
Seaside Course
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
Third Round

Talor Gooch 64-65-67_196

Seamus Power 63-69-67_199

Sebastián Muñoz 60-70-69_199

Tom Hoge 65-68-67_200

Luke List 68-67-66_201

Mackenzie Hughes 63-68-70_201

Scott Stallings 63-69-69_201

Webb Simpson 69-67-66_202

David Skinns 64-69-69_202

Taylor Moore 66-65-71_202

John Huh 63-67-72_202

Jhonattan Vegas 64-72-67_203

Cameron Smith 64-71-68_203

Aaron Rai 68-67-68_203

Denny McCarthy 66-72-65_203

Mito Pereira 67-70-67_204

Max McGreevy 66-69-69_204

J.J. Spaun 64-71-69_204

Ruell Henley 64-70-70_204

Keith Mitchell 68-67-70_205

Justin Rose 67-68-70_205

Adam Long 67-71-67_205

Corey Conners 62-71-72_205

Zach Johnson 61-71-73_205

Charles Howell III 68-70-67_205

Jonathan Byrd 64-72-70_206

Patrick Rodgers 64-72-70_206

Matt Kuchar 65-71-70_206

William McGirt 66-69-71_206

Andrew Novak 67-70-69_206

Taylor Pendrith 68-69-69_206

Michael Gligic 65-72-69_206

Dylan Wu 66-72-68_206

Joshua Creel 68-70-68_206

Cameron Young 65-71-71_207

Troy Merritt 66-71-70_207

Bill Haas 65-71-71_207

Tyler McCumber 69-68-70_207

Brian Gay 64-73-70_207

Ruell Knox 67-68-72_207

Chez Reavie 63-72-72_207

Lee Hodges 65-69-73_207

Mickey DeMorat 63-75-69_207

Matthias Schwab 67-68-73_208

Kevin Streelman 68-69-71_208

Joel Dahmen 65-73-70_208

Peter Malnati 68-70-70_208

Wyndham Clark 66-72-70_208

Brian Harman 66-72-70_208

Adam Scott 67-71-70_208

Matthew NeSmith 67-69-73_209

Scott Piercy 69-68-72_209

Vince Whaley 65-73-71_209

Brendan Steele 66-69-74_209

Matt Wallace 65-72-73_210

Nate Lashley 63-74-73_210

Adam Hadwin 67-68-75_210

Michael Thompson 66-71-73_210

Lanto Griffin 65-70-75_210

Jared Wolfe 68-70-72_210

Jim Herman 65-69-76_210

Austin Smotherman 65-73-72_210

Scottie Scheffler 63-73-75_211

Doug Ghim 66-71-74_211

Sung Kang 67-68-76_211

Brandt Snedeker 68-70-73_211

Roger Sloan 67-71-74_212

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-72-74_212

Nick Hardy 69-69-76_214

Kyle Stanley 70-68-78_216

Davis Love III 68-70-78_216

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up