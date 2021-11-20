PGA Tour RSM Claic Scores

|Saturday
|At Sea Island Resort (Seaside) Club
|Sea Island, Ga.
|Purse: $7.2 Million
|Seaside Course
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
|Third Round
Talor Gooch 64-65-67_196
Seamus Power 63-69-67_199
Sebastián Muñoz 60-70-69_199
Tom Hoge 65-68-67_200
Luke List 68-67-66_201
Mackenzie Hughes 63-68-70_201
Scott Stallings 63-69-69_201
Webb Simpson 69-67-66_202
David Skinns 64-69-69_202
Taylor Moore 66-65-71_202
John Huh 63-67-72_202
Jhonattan Vegas 64-72-67_203
Cameron Smith 64-71-68_203
Aaron Rai 68-67-68_203
Denny McCarthy 66-72-65_203
Mito Pereira 67-70-67_204
Max McGreevy 66-69-69_204
J.J. Spaun 64-71-69_204
Ruell Henley 64-70-70_204
Keith Mitchell 68-67-70_205
Justin Rose 67-68-70_205
Adam Long 67-71-67_205
Corey Conners 62-71-72_205
Zach Johnson 61-71-73_205
Charles Howell III 68-70-67_205
Jonathan Byrd 64-72-70_206
Patrick Rodgers 64-72-70_206
Matt Kuchar 65-71-70_206
William McGirt 66-69-71_206
Andrew Novak 67-70-69_206
Taylor Pendrith 68-69-69_206
Michael Gligic 65-72-69_206
Dylan Wu 66-72-68_206
Joshua Creel 68-70-68_206
Cameron Young 65-71-71_207
Troy Merritt 66-71-70_207
Bill Haas 65-71-71_207
Tyler McCumber 69-68-70_207
Brian Gay 64-73-70_207
Ruell Knox 67-68-72_207
Chez Reavie 63-72-72_207
Lee Hodges 65-69-73_207
Mickey DeMorat 63-75-69_207
Matthias Schwab 67-68-73_208
Kevin Streelman 68-69-71_208
Joel Dahmen 65-73-70_208
Peter Malnati 68-70-70_208
Wyndham Clark 66-72-70_208
Brian Harman 66-72-70_208
Adam Scott 67-71-70_208
Matthew NeSmith 67-69-73_209
Scott Piercy 69-68-72_209
Vince Whaley 65-73-71_209
Brendan Steele 66-69-74_209
Matt Wallace 65-72-73_210
Nate Lashley 63-74-73_210
Adam Hadwin 67-68-75_210
Michael Thompson 66-71-73_210
Lanto Griffin 65-70-75_210
Jared Wolfe 68-70-72_210
Jim Herman 65-69-76_210
Austin Smotherman 65-73-72_210
Scottie Scheffler 63-73-75_211
Doug Ghim 66-71-74_211
Sung Kang 67-68-76_211
Brandt Snedeker 68-70-73_211
Roger Sloan 67-71-74_212
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-72-74_212
Nick Hardy 69-69-76_214
Kyle Stanley 70-68-78_216
Davis Love III 68-70-78_216
