PGA Tour RSM Claic Scores

Saturday At Sea Island Resort (Seaside) Club Sea Island, Ga. Purse: $7.2 Million Seaside Course Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70 Third Round

Talor Gooch 64-65-67_196

Seamus Power 63-69-67_199

Sebastián Muñoz 60-70-69_199

Tom Hoge 65-68-67_200

Luke List 68-67-66_201

Mackenzie Hughes 63-68-70_201

Scott Stallings 63-69-69_201

Webb Simpson 69-67-66_202

David Skinns 64-69-69_202

Taylor Moore 66-65-71_202

John Huh 63-67-72_202

Jhonattan Vegas 64-72-67_203

Cameron Smith 64-71-68_203

Aaron Rai 68-67-68_203

Denny McCarthy 66-72-65_203

Mito Pereira 67-70-67_204

Max McGreevy 66-69-69_204

J.J. Spaun 64-71-69_204

Ruell Henley 64-70-70_204

Keith Mitchell 68-67-70_205

Justin Rose 67-68-70_205

Adam Long 67-71-67_205

Corey Conners 62-71-72_205

Zach Johnson 61-71-73_205

Charles Howell III 68-70-67_205

Jonathan Byrd 64-72-70_206

Patrick Rodgers 64-72-70_206

Matt Kuchar 65-71-70_206

William McGirt 66-69-71_206

Andrew Novak 67-70-69_206

Taylor Pendrith 68-69-69_206

Michael Gligic 65-72-69_206

Dylan Wu 66-72-68_206

Joshua Creel 68-70-68_206

Cameron Young 65-71-71_207

Troy Merritt 66-71-70_207

Bill Haas 65-71-71_207

Tyler McCumber 69-68-70_207

Brian Gay 64-73-70_207

Ruell Knox 67-68-72_207

Chez Reavie 63-72-72_207

Lee Hodges 65-69-73_207

Mickey DeMorat 63-75-69_207

Matthias Schwab 67-68-73_208

Kevin Streelman 68-69-71_208

Joel Dahmen 65-73-70_208

Peter Malnati 68-70-70_208

Wyndham Clark 66-72-70_208

Brian Harman 66-72-70_208

Adam Scott 67-71-70_208

Matthew NeSmith 67-69-73_209

Scott Piercy 69-68-72_209

Vince Whaley 65-73-71_209

Brendan Steele 66-69-74_209

Matt Wallace 65-72-73_210

Nate Lashley 63-74-73_210

Adam Hadwin 67-68-75_210

Michael Thompson 66-71-73_210

Lanto Griffin 65-70-75_210

Jared Wolfe 68-70-72_210

Jim Herman 65-69-76_210

Austin Smotherman 65-73-72_210

Scottie Scheffler 63-73-75_211

Doug Ghim 66-71-74_211

Sung Kang 67-68-76_211

Brandt Snedeker 68-70-73_211

Roger Sloan 67-71-74_212

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-72-74_212

Nick Hardy 69-69-76_214

Kyle Stanley 70-68-78_216

Davis Love III 68-70-78_216

