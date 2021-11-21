PGA Tour RSM Claic Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Sea Island Resort (Seaside) Club
|Sea Island, Ga.
|Purse: $7.2 Million
|Seaside Course
|Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
Talor Gooch (500), $1,296,000 64-65-67-64_260 -22
Mackenzie Hughes (300), $784,800 63-68-70-62_263 -19
Sebastián Muñoz (190), $496,800 60-70-69-65_264 -18
Tyler McCumber (109), $288,000 69-68-70-60_267 -15
Cameron Smith (109), $288,000 64-71-68-64_267 -15
Tom Hoge (109), $288,000 65-68-67-67_267 -15
Seamus Power (109), $288,000 63-69-67-68_267 -15
Taylor Moore (83), $217,800 66-65-71-66_268 -14
Webb Simpson (83), $217,800 69-67-66-66_268 -14
Denny McCarthy (73), $189,000 66-72-65-66_269 -13
Luke List (73), $189,000 68-67-66-68_269 -13
Keith Mitchell (59), $147,600 68-67-70-65_270 -12
Justin Rose (59), $147,600 67-68-70-65_270 -12
John Huh (59), $147,600 63-67-72-68_270 -12
Jhonattan Vegas (59), $147,600 64-72-67-67_270 -12
Charles Howell III (48), $106,200 68-70-67-66_271 -11
Adam Long (48), $106,200 67-71-67-66_271 -11
Zach Johnson (48), $106,200 61-71-73-66_271 -11
Max McGreevy (48), $106,200 66-69-69-67_271 -11
J.J. Spaun (48), $106,200 64-71-69-67_271 -11
Aaron Rai (48), $106,200 68-67-68-68_271 -11
Troy Merritt (38), $72,360 66-71-70-65_272 -10
Matthias Schwab (38), $72,360 67-68-73-64_272 -10
Corey Conners (38), $72,360 62-71-72-67_272 -10
Russell Henley (38), $72,360 64-70-70-68_272 -10
Taylor Pendrith (33), $55,800 68-69-69-67_273 -9
Chez Reavie (33), $55,800 63-72-72-66_273 -9
Andrew Novak (33), $55,800 67-70-69-67_273 -9
Cameron Young (24), $44,190 65-71-71-67_274 -8
Michael Gligic (24), $44,190 65-72-69-68_274 -8
Joel Dahmen (24), $44,190 65-73-70-66_274 -8
Wyndham Clark (24), $44,190 66-72-70-66_274 -8
Matthew NeSmith (24), $44,190 67-69-73-65_274 -8
Mito Pereira (24), $44,190 67-70-67-70_274 -8
Scott Stallings (24), $44,190 63-69-69-73_274 -8
David Skinns (24), $44,190 64-69-69-72_274 -8
Matt Kuchar (18), $34,200 65-71-70-69_275 -7
Jonathan Byrd (18), $34,200 64-72-70-69_275 -7
Adam Scott (18), $34,200 67-71-70-67_275 -7
Joshua Creel (13), $27,000 68-70-68-70_276 -6
Brian Gay (13), $27,000 64-73-70-69_276 -6
Russell Knox (13), $27,000 67-68-72-69_276 -6
Peter Malnati (13), $27,000 68-70-70-68_276 -6
Lanto Griffin (13), $27,000 65-70-75-66_276 -6
Austin Smotherman (13), $27,000 65-73-72-66_276 -6
Doug Ghim (13), $27,000 66-71-74-65_276 -6
Bill Haas (9), $19,728 65-71-71-70_277 -5
Mickey DeMorat (0), $19,728 63-75-69-70_277 -5
Jim Herman (9), $19,728 65-69-76-67_277 -5
Brandt Snedeker (9), $19,728 68-70-73-66_277 -5
Dylan Wu (7), $17,304 66-72-68-72_278 -4
William McGirt (7), $17,304 66-69-71-72_278 -4
Kevin Streelman (7), $17,304 68-69-71-70_278 -4
Brendan Steele (7), $17,304 66-69-74-69_278 -4
Nate Lashley (7), $17,304 63-74-73-68_278 -4
Adam Hadwin (7), $17,304 67-68-75-68_278 -4
Lee Hodges (5), $16,416 65-69-73-72_279 -3
Patrick Rodgers (5), $16,416 64-72-70-73_279 -3
Michael Thompson (5), $16,416 66-71-73-69_279 -3
Scottie Scheffler (5), $16,416 63-73-75-68_279 -3
Brian Harman (5), $15,984 66-72-70-72_280 -2
Roger Sloan (5), $15,984 67-71-74-68_280 -2
Vince Whaley (4), $15,552 65-73-71-72_281 -1
Jared Wolfe (4), $15,552 68-70-72-71_281 -1
Sung Kang (4), $15,552 67-68-76-70_281 -1
Nick Hardy (4), $15,552 69-69-76-67_281 -1
Matt Wallace (4), $15,192 65-72-73-72_282 E
Davis Love III (3), $15,048 68-70-78-67_283 +1
Kyle Stanley (3), $14,904 70-68-78-68_284 +2
Scott Piercy (3), $14,688 69-68-72-76_285 +3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (3), $14,688 66-72-74-73_285 +3
