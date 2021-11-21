PGA Tour RSM Claic Par Scores

Sunday At Sea Island Resort (Seaside) Club Sea Island, Ga. Purse: $7.2 Million Seaside Course Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70 Final…

Sunday At Sea Island Resort (Seaside) Club Sea Island, Ga. Purse: $7.2 Million Seaside Course Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses

Talor Gooch (500), $1,296,000 64-65-67-64_260 -22

Mackenzie Hughes (300), $784,800 63-68-70-62_263 -19

Sebastián Muñoz (190), $496,800 60-70-69-65_264 -18

Tyler McCumber (109), $288,000 69-68-70-60_267 -15

Cameron Smith (109), $288,000 64-71-68-64_267 -15

Tom Hoge (109), $288,000 65-68-67-67_267 -15

Seamus Power (109), $288,000 63-69-67-68_267 -15

Taylor Moore (83), $217,800 66-65-71-66_268 -14

Webb Simpson (83), $217,800 69-67-66-66_268 -14

Denny McCarthy (73), $189,000 66-72-65-66_269 -13

Luke List (73), $189,000 68-67-66-68_269 -13

Keith Mitchell (59), $147,600 68-67-70-65_270 -12

Justin Rose (59), $147,600 67-68-70-65_270 -12

John Huh (59), $147,600 63-67-72-68_270 -12

Jhonattan Vegas (59), $147,600 64-72-67-67_270 -12

Charles Howell III (48), $106,200 68-70-67-66_271 -11

Adam Long (48), $106,200 67-71-67-66_271 -11

Zach Johnson (48), $106,200 61-71-73-66_271 -11

Max McGreevy (48), $106,200 66-69-69-67_271 -11

J.J. Spaun (48), $106,200 64-71-69-67_271 -11

Aaron Rai (48), $106,200 68-67-68-68_271 -11

Troy Merritt (38), $72,360 66-71-70-65_272 -10

Matthias Schwab (38), $72,360 67-68-73-64_272 -10

Corey Conners (38), $72,360 62-71-72-67_272 -10

Russell Henley (38), $72,360 64-70-70-68_272 -10

Taylor Pendrith (33), $55,800 68-69-69-67_273 -9

Chez Reavie (33), $55,800 63-72-72-66_273 -9

Andrew Novak (33), $55,800 67-70-69-67_273 -9

Cameron Young (24), $44,190 65-71-71-67_274 -8

Michael Gligic (24), $44,190 65-72-69-68_274 -8

Joel Dahmen (24), $44,190 65-73-70-66_274 -8

Wyndham Clark (24), $44,190 66-72-70-66_274 -8

Matthew NeSmith (24), $44,190 67-69-73-65_274 -8

Mito Pereira (24), $44,190 67-70-67-70_274 -8

Scott Stallings (24), $44,190 63-69-69-73_274 -8

David Skinns (24), $44,190 64-69-69-72_274 -8

Matt Kuchar (18), $34,200 65-71-70-69_275 -7

Jonathan Byrd (18), $34,200 64-72-70-69_275 -7

Adam Scott (18), $34,200 67-71-70-67_275 -7

Joshua Creel (13), $27,000 68-70-68-70_276 -6

Brian Gay (13), $27,000 64-73-70-69_276 -6

Russell Knox (13), $27,000 67-68-72-69_276 -6

Peter Malnati (13), $27,000 68-70-70-68_276 -6

Lanto Griffin (13), $27,000 65-70-75-66_276 -6

Austin Smotherman (13), $27,000 65-73-72-66_276 -6

Doug Ghim (13), $27,000 66-71-74-65_276 -6

Bill Haas (9), $19,728 65-71-71-70_277 -5

Mickey DeMorat (0), $19,728 63-75-69-70_277 -5

Jim Herman (9), $19,728 65-69-76-67_277 -5

Brandt Snedeker (9), $19,728 68-70-73-66_277 -5

Dylan Wu (7), $17,304 66-72-68-72_278 -4

William McGirt (7), $17,304 66-69-71-72_278 -4

Kevin Streelman (7), $17,304 68-69-71-70_278 -4

Brendan Steele (7), $17,304 66-69-74-69_278 -4

Nate Lashley (7), $17,304 63-74-73-68_278 -4

Adam Hadwin (7), $17,304 67-68-75-68_278 -4

Lee Hodges (5), $16,416 65-69-73-72_279 -3

Patrick Rodgers (5), $16,416 64-72-70-73_279 -3

Michael Thompson (5), $16,416 66-71-73-69_279 -3

Scottie Scheffler (5), $16,416 63-73-75-68_279 -3

Brian Harman (5), $15,984 66-72-70-72_280 -2

Roger Sloan (5), $15,984 67-71-74-68_280 -2

Vince Whaley (4), $15,552 65-73-71-72_281 -1

Jared Wolfe (4), $15,552 68-70-72-71_281 -1

Sung Kang (4), $15,552 67-68-76-70_281 -1

Nick Hardy (4), $15,552 69-69-76-67_281 -1

Matt Wallace (4), $15,192 65-72-73-72_282 E

Davis Love III (3), $15,048 68-70-78-67_283 +1

Kyle Stanley (3), $14,904 70-68-78-68_284 +2

Scott Piercy (3), $14,688 69-68-72-76_285 +3

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (3), $14,688 66-72-74-73_285 +3

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.