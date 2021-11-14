PGA Tour Houston Open Scores

|Sunday
|At Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston, Texas
|Purse: $7.5 Million
|Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
Jason Kokrak (500), $1,350,000 68-71-66-65_270
Kevin Tway (245), $667,500 67-64-73-68_272
Scottie Scheffler (245), $667,500 72-62-69-69_272
Kramer Hickok (135), $367,500 67-67-70-69_273
Joel Dahmen (105), $289,688 70-69-70-65_274
Martin Trainer (105), $289,688 65-65-74-70_274
Robert Streb (83), $227,813 68-71-71-65_275
Sam Burns (83), $227,813 70-67-71-67_275
Cameron Tringale (83), $227,813 69-70-68-68_275
Russell Henley (83), $227,813 65-72-68-70_275
Denny McCarthy (63), $166,875 72-69-71-64_276
Adam Long (63), $166,875 66-67-73-70_276
Luke List (63), $166,875 65-71-69-71_276
Matthew Wolff (63), $166,875 68-67-69-72_276
Alex Smalley (52), $125,625 68-72-69-68_277
Hank Lebioda (52), $125,625 67-72-69-69_277
Cameron Smith (52), $125,625 71-69-68-69_277
Vincent Whaley (52), $125,625 69-72-65-71_277
Aaron Rai (41), $85,661 71-69-70-68_278
Scott Piercy (41), $85,661 71-70-69-68_278
Dylan Frittelli (41), $85,661 70-68-71-69_278
Sungjae Im (41), $85,661 68-70-73-67_278
Maverick McNealy (41), $85,661 71-68-70-69_278
Max McGreevy (41), $85,661 68-67-72-71_278
Marc Leishman (41), $85,661 65-70-71-72_278
Aaron Wise (33), $58,125 73-66-71-69_279
Ryan Palmer (33), $58,125 71-70-68-70_279
Jhonattan Vegas (33), $58,125 67-69-68-75_279
Davis Riley (26), $48,063 68-72-69-71_280
Mackenzie Hughes (26), $48,063 71-69-69-71_280
Mito Pereira (26), $48,063 69-72-70-69_280
Kelly Kraft (26), $48,063 68-67-72-73_280
Adam Schenk (26), $48,063 70-64-72-74_280
Tyler Duncan (26), $48,063 69-72-73-66_280
Matthias Schwab (19), $36,563 70-71-68-72_281
Hudson Swafford (19), $36,563 70-70-71-70_281
Chris Stroud (19), $36,563 74-67-70-70_281
Max Homa (19), $36,563 72-67-73-69_281
Stephan Jaeger (19), $36,563 68-72-72-69_281
Bronson Burgoon (19), $36,563 72-69-71-69_281
Keith Mitchell (13), $28,125 67-69-73-73_282
Andrew Putnam (13), $28,125 67-70-74-71_282
Chez Reavie (13), $28,125 70-69-70-73_282
Wyndham Clark (13), $28,125 66-69-72-75_282
Nick Taylor (13), $28,125 68-72-74-68_282
Tom Hoge (10), $21,638 68-70-72-73_283
J.J. Spaun (10), $21,638 72-66-73-72_283
Matthew NeSmith (10), $21,638 68-67-76-72_283
Lee Hodges (10), $21,638 69-72-67-75_283
Kevin Streelman (8), $18,638 71-69-69-75_284
Richy Werenski (8), $18,638 70-69-70-75_284
Harry Higgs (8), $18,638 71-68-73-72_284
Brice Garnett (8), $18,638 69-70-77-68_284
Zach Johnson (6), $17,400 72-69-70-74_285
Brian Harman (6), $17,400 67-74-71-73_285
Adam Scott (6), $17,400 68-73-71-73_285
Erik van Rooyen (6), $17,400 69-70-74-72_285
Jim Herman (6), $17,400 69-70-76-70_285
Jason Day (6), $17,400 67-74-74-70_285
Talor Gooch (5), $16,875 65-74-75-72_286
Patrick Reed (5), $16,575 70-68-72-77_287
Scott Stallings (5), $16,575 71-70-70-76_287
Sahith Theegala (5), $16,575 70-71-70-76_287
MJ Daffue (0), $16,200 68-73-72-75_288
Lanto Griffin (4), $16,200 68-68-78-74_288
Brian Stuard (4), $15,975 71-70-73-75_289
Henrik Norlander (4), $15,825 71-69-72-78_290
