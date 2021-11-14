PGA Tour Houston Open Scores

Sunday At Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas Purse: $7.5 Million Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points…

Sunday At Memorial Park Golf Course Houston, Texas Purse: $7.5 Million Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses

Jason Kokrak (500), $1,350,000 68-71-66-65_270

Kevin Tway (245), $667,500 67-64-73-68_272

Scottie Scheffler (245), $667,500 72-62-69-69_272

Kramer Hickok (135), $367,500 67-67-70-69_273

Joel Dahmen (105), $289,688 70-69-70-65_274

Martin Trainer (105), $289,688 65-65-74-70_274

Robert Streb (83), $227,813 68-71-71-65_275

Sam Burns (83), $227,813 70-67-71-67_275

Cameron Tringale (83), $227,813 69-70-68-68_275

Russell Henley (83), $227,813 65-72-68-70_275

Denny McCarthy (63), $166,875 72-69-71-64_276

Adam Long (63), $166,875 66-67-73-70_276

Luke List (63), $166,875 65-71-69-71_276

Matthew Wolff (63), $166,875 68-67-69-72_276

Alex Smalley (52), $125,625 68-72-69-68_277

Hank Lebioda (52), $125,625 67-72-69-69_277

Cameron Smith (52), $125,625 71-69-68-69_277

Vincent Whaley (52), $125,625 69-72-65-71_277

Aaron Rai (41), $85,661 71-69-70-68_278

Scott Piercy (41), $85,661 71-70-69-68_278

Dylan Frittelli (41), $85,661 70-68-71-69_278

Sungjae Im (41), $85,661 68-70-73-67_278

Maverick McNealy (41), $85,661 71-68-70-69_278

Max McGreevy (41), $85,661 68-67-72-71_278

Marc Leishman (41), $85,661 65-70-71-72_278

Aaron Wise (33), $58,125 73-66-71-69_279

Ryan Palmer (33), $58,125 71-70-68-70_279

Jhonattan Vegas (33), $58,125 67-69-68-75_279

Davis Riley (26), $48,063 68-72-69-71_280

Mackenzie Hughes (26), $48,063 71-69-69-71_280

Mito Pereira (26), $48,063 69-72-70-69_280

Kelly Kraft (26), $48,063 68-67-72-73_280

Adam Schenk (26), $48,063 70-64-72-74_280

Tyler Duncan (26), $48,063 69-72-73-66_280

Matthias Schwab (19), $36,563 70-71-68-72_281

Hudson Swafford (19), $36,563 70-70-71-70_281

Chris Stroud (19), $36,563 74-67-70-70_281

Max Homa (19), $36,563 72-67-73-69_281

Stephan Jaeger (19), $36,563 68-72-72-69_281

Bronson Burgoon (19), $36,563 72-69-71-69_281

Keith Mitchell (13), $28,125 67-69-73-73_282

Andrew Putnam (13), $28,125 67-70-74-71_282

Chez Reavie (13), $28,125 70-69-70-73_282

Wyndham Clark (13), $28,125 66-69-72-75_282

Nick Taylor (13), $28,125 68-72-74-68_282

Tom Hoge (10), $21,638 68-70-72-73_283

J.J. Spaun (10), $21,638 72-66-73-72_283

Matthew NeSmith (10), $21,638 68-67-76-72_283

Lee Hodges (10), $21,638 69-72-67-75_283

Kevin Streelman (8), $18,638 71-69-69-75_284

Richy Werenski (8), $18,638 70-69-70-75_284

Harry Higgs (8), $18,638 71-68-73-72_284

Brice Garnett (8), $18,638 69-70-77-68_284

Zach Johnson (6), $17,400 72-69-70-74_285

Brian Harman (6), $17,400 67-74-71-73_285

Adam Scott (6), $17,400 68-73-71-73_285

Erik van Rooyen (6), $17,400 69-70-74-72_285

Jim Herman (6), $17,400 69-70-76-70_285

Jason Day (6), $17,400 67-74-74-70_285

Talor Gooch (5), $16,875 65-74-75-72_286

Patrick Reed (5), $16,575 70-68-72-77_287

Scott Stallings (5), $16,575 71-70-70-76_287

Sahith Theegala (5), $16,575 70-71-70-76_287

MJ Daffue (0), $16,200 68-73-72-75_288

Lanto Griffin (4), $16,200 68-68-78-74_288

Brian Stuard (4), $15,975 71-70-73-75_289

Henrik Norlander (4), $15,825 71-69-72-78_290

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.