CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Houston Open Scores

PGA Tour Houston Open Scores

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
Purse: $7.5 Million
Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses

Jason Kokrak (500), $1,350,000 68-71-66-65_270

Kevin Tway (245), $667,500 67-64-73-68_272

Scottie Scheffler (245), $667,500 72-62-69-69_272

Kramer Hickok (135), $367,500 67-67-70-69_273

Joel Dahmen (105), $289,688 70-69-70-65_274

Martin Trainer (105), $289,688 65-65-74-70_274

Robert Streb (83), $227,813 68-71-71-65_275

Sam Burns (83), $227,813 70-67-71-67_275

Cameron Tringale (83), $227,813 69-70-68-68_275

Russell Henley (83), $227,813 65-72-68-70_275

Denny McCarthy (63), $166,875 72-69-71-64_276

Adam Long (63), $166,875 66-67-73-70_276

Luke List (63), $166,875 65-71-69-71_276

Matthew Wolff (63), $166,875 68-67-69-72_276

Alex Smalley (52), $125,625 68-72-69-68_277

Hank Lebioda (52), $125,625 67-72-69-69_277

Cameron Smith (52), $125,625 71-69-68-69_277

Vincent Whaley (52), $125,625 69-72-65-71_277

Aaron Rai (41), $85,661 71-69-70-68_278

Scott Piercy (41), $85,661 71-70-69-68_278

Dylan Frittelli (41), $85,661 70-68-71-69_278

Sungjae Im (41), $85,661 68-70-73-67_278

Maverick McNealy (41), $85,661 71-68-70-69_278

Max McGreevy (41), $85,661 68-67-72-71_278

Marc Leishman (41), $85,661 65-70-71-72_278

Aaron Wise (33), $58,125 73-66-71-69_279

Ryan Palmer (33), $58,125 71-70-68-70_279

Jhonattan Vegas (33), $58,125 67-69-68-75_279

Davis Riley (26), $48,063 68-72-69-71_280

Mackenzie Hughes (26), $48,063 71-69-69-71_280

Mito Pereira (26), $48,063 69-72-70-69_280

Kelly Kraft (26), $48,063 68-67-72-73_280

Adam Schenk (26), $48,063 70-64-72-74_280

Tyler Duncan (26), $48,063 69-72-73-66_280

Matthias Schwab (19), $36,563 70-71-68-72_281

Hudson Swafford (19), $36,563 70-70-71-70_281

Chris Stroud (19), $36,563 74-67-70-70_281

Max Homa (19), $36,563 72-67-73-69_281

Stephan Jaeger (19), $36,563 68-72-72-69_281

Bronson Burgoon (19), $36,563 72-69-71-69_281

Keith Mitchell (13), $28,125 67-69-73-73_282

Andrew Putnam (13), $28,125 67-70-74-71_282

Chez Reavie (13), $28,125 70-69-70-73_282

Wyndham Clark (13), $28,125 66-69-72-75_282

Nick Taylor (13), $28,125 68-72-74-68_282

Tom Hoge (10), $21,638 68-70-72-73_283

J.J. Spaun (10), $21,638 72-66-73-72_283

Matthew NeSmith (10), $21,638 68-67-76-72_283

Lee Hodges (10), $21,638 69-72-67-75_283

Kevin Streelman (8), $18,638 71-69-69-75_284

Richy Werenski (8), $18,638 70-69-70-75_284Harry Higgs (8), $18,638                                  71-68-73-72_284

Brice Garnett (8), $18,638 69-70-77-68_284

Zach Johnson (6), $17,400 72-69-70-74_285

Brian Harman (6), $17,400 67-74-71-73_285

Adam Scott (6), $17,400 68-73-71-73_285

Erik van Rooyen (6), $17,400 69-70-74-72_285

Jim Herman (6), $17,400 69-70-76-70_285

Jason Day (6), $17,400 67-74-74-70_285

Talor Gooch (5), $16,875 65-74-75-72_286

Patrick Reed (5), $16,575 70-68-72-77_287

Scott Stallings (5), $16,575 71-70-70-76_287

Sahith Theegala (5), $16,575 70-71-70-76_287

MJ Daffue (0), $16,200 68-73-72-75_288

Lanto Griffin (4), $16,200 68-68-78-74_288

Brian Stuard (4), $15,975 71-70-73-75_289

Henrik Norlander (4), $15,825 71-69-72-78_290

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up