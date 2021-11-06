PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72
|Purse: $2 Million
|Second Round
Tim Petrovic 69-61_130
Jim Furyk 66-64_130
Steven Alker 68-63_131
Ernie Els 67-66_133
Kirk Triplett 69-66_135
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135
Scott Dunlap 68-67_135
Jeff Maggert 68-68_136
Woody Austin 66-71_137
Tim Herron 68-69_137
Ken Duke 69-68_137
Vijay Singh 69-69_138
K.J. Choi 68-70_138
Billy Mayfair 68-70_138
Brandt Jobe 69-70_139
Paul Goydos 70-69_139
Paul Broadhurst 68-71_139
Bernhard Langer 70-69_139
Wes Short, Jr. 72-68_140
Retief Goosen 70-70_140
Ken Tanigawa 72-68_140
Kenny Perry 68-73_141
Shane Bertsch 69-72_141
Scott Parel 72-69_141
Rod Pampling 71-70_141
Doug Barron 71-70_141
Glen Day 70-72_142
Stephen Ames 70-72_142
Gene Sauers 71-71_142
Marco Dawson 71-71_142
Lee Janzen 72-70_142
Cameron Beckman 71-71_142
Steve Flesch 72-70_142
Billy Andrade 71-71_142
Colin Montgomerie 74-69_143
Brett Quigley 67-76_143
Kevin Sutherland 71-72_143
Bob Estes 75-68_143
Stephen Leaney 76-68_144
Dicky Pride 73-72_145
Rocco Mediate 73-72_145
Jerry Kelly 79-68_147
Tom Lehman 76-71_147
Mike Weir 78-72_150
Alex Cejka 75-77_152
Darren Clarke 79-74_153
Tom Byrum 75-79_154
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.