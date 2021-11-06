PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Scores

Saturday At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours Boca Raton, Fla. Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million Second Round…

Tim Petrovic 69-61_130

Jim Furyk 66-64_130

Steven Alker 68-63_131

Ernie Els 67-66_133

Kirk Triplett 69-66_135

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135

Scott Dunlap 68-67_135

Jeff Maggert 68-68_136

Woody Austin 66-71_137

Tim Herron 68-69_137

Ken Duke 69-68_137

Vijay Singh 69-69_138

K.J. Choi 68-70_138

Billy Mayfair 68-70_138

Brandt Jobe 69-70_139

Paul Goydos 70-69_139

Paul Broadhurst 68-71_139

Bernhard Langer 70-69_139

Wes Short, Jr. 72-68_140

Retief Goosen 70-70_140

Ken Tanigawa 72-68_140

Kenny Perry 68-73_141

Shane Bertsch 69-72_141

Scott Parel 72-69_141

Rod Pampling 71-70_141

Doug Barron 71-70_141

Glen Day 70-72_142

Stephen Ames 70-72_142

Gene Sauers 71-71_142

Marco Dawson 71-71_142

Lee Janzen 72-70_142

Cameron Beckman 71-71_142

Steve Flesch 72-70_142

Billy Andrade 71-71_142

Colin Montgomerie 74-69_143

Brett Quigley 67-76_143

Kevin Sutherland 71-72_143

Bob Estes 75-68_143

Stephen Leaney 76-68_144

Dicky Pride 73-72_145

Rocco Mediate 73-72_145

Jerry Kelly 79-68_147

Tom Lehman 76-71_147

Mike Weir 78-72_150

Alex Cejka 75-77_152

Darren Clarke 79-74_153

Tom Byrum 75-79_154

