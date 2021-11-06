CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions TimberTech…

PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Scores

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours
Boca Raton, Fla.
Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72
Purse: $2 Million
Second Round

Tim Petrovic 69-61_130

Jim Furyk 66-64_130

Steven Alker 68-63_131

Ernie Els 67-66_133

Kirk Triplett 69-66_135

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135

Scott Dunlap 68-67_135

Jeff Maggert 68-68_136

Woody Austin 66-71_137

Tim Herron 68-69_137

Ken Duke 69-68_137

Vijay Singh 69-69_138

K.J. Choi 68-70_138

Billy Mayfair 68-70_138

Brandt Jobe 69-70_139

Paul Goydos 70-69_139

Paul Broadhurst 68-71_139

Bernhard Langer 70-69_139

Wes Short, Jr. 72-68_140

Retief Goosen 70-70_140

Ken Tanigawa 72-68_140

Kenny Perry 68-73_141

Shane Bertsch 69-72_141

Scott Parel 72-69_141

Rod Pampling 71-70_141

Doug Barron 71-70_141

Glen Day 70-72_142

Stephen Ames 70-72_142

Gene Sauers 71-71_142

Marco Dawson 71-71_142

Lee Janzen 72-70_142

Cameron Beckman 71-71_142

Steve Flesch 72-70_142

Billy Andrade 71-71_142

Colin Montgomerie 74-69_143

Brett Quigley 67-76_143

Kevin Sutherland 71-72_143

Bob Estes 75-68_143

Stephen Leaney 76-68_144

Dicky Pride 73-72_145

Rocco Mediate 73-72_145

Jerry Kelly 79-68_147

Tom Lehman 76-71_147

Mike Weir 78-72_150

Alex Cejka 75-77_152

Darren Clarke 79-74_153

Tom Byrum 75-79_154

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up