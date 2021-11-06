PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72
|Purse: $2 Million
|Second Round
Tim Petrovic 69-61_130 -14
Jim Furyk 66-64_130 -14
Steven Alker 68-63_131 -13
Ernie Els 67-66_133 -11
Kirk Triplett 69-66_135 -9
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135 -9
Scott Dunlap 68-67_135 -9
Jeff Maggert 68-68_136 -8
Woody Austin 66-71_137 -7
Tim Herron 68-69_137 -7
Ken Duke 69-68_137 -7
Vijay Singh 69-69_138 -6
K.J. Choi 68-70_138 -6
Billy Mayfair 68-70_138 -6
Brandt Jobe 69-70_139 -5
Paul Goydos 70-69_139 -5
Paul Broadhurst 68-71_139 -5
Bernhard Langer 70-69_139 -5
Wes Short, Jr. 72-68_140 -4
Retief Goosen 70-70_140 -4
Ken Tanigawa 72-68_140 -4
Kenny Perry 68-73_141 -3
Shane Bertsch 69-72_141 -3
Scott Parel 72-69_141 -3
Rod Pampling 71-70_141 -3
Doug Barron 71-70_141 -3
Glen Day 70-72_142 -2
Stephen Ames 70-72_142 -2
Gene Sauers 71-71_142 -2
Marco Dawson 71-71_142 -2
Lee Janzen 72-70_142 -2
Cameron Beckman 71-71_142 -2
Steve Flesch 72-70_142 -2
Billy Andrade 71-71_142 -2
Colin Montgomerie 74-69_143 -1
Brett Quigley 67-76_143 -1
Kevin Sutherland 71-72_143 -1
Bob Estes 75-68_143 -1
Stephen Leaney 76-68_144 E
Dicky Pride 73-72_145 +1
Rocco Mediate 73-72_145 +1
Jerry Kelly 79-68_147 +3
Tom Lehman 76-71_147 +3
Mike Weir 78-72_150 +6
Alex Cejka 75-77_152 +8
Darren Clarke 79-74_153 +9
Tom Byrum 75-79_154 +10
