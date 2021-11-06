PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours Boca Raton, Fla. Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million Second Round…

Saturday At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours Boca Raton, Fla. Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million Second Round

Tim Petrovic 69-61_130 -14

Jim Furyk 66-64_130 -14

Steven Alker 68-63_131 -13

Ernie Els 67-66_133 -11

Kirk Triplett 69-66_135 -9

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135 -9

Scott Dunlap 68-67_135 -9

Jeff Maggert 68-68_136 -8

Woody Austin 66-71_137 -7

Tim Herron 68-69_137 -7

Ken Duke 69-68_137 -7

Vijay Singh 69-69_138 -6

K.J. Choi 68-70_138 -6

Billy Mayfair 68-70_138 -6

Brandt Jobe 69-70_139 -5

Paul Goydos 70-69_139 -5

Paul Broadhurst 68-71_139 -5

Bernhard Langer 70-69_139 -5

Wes Short, Jr. 72-68_140 -4

Retief Goosen 70-70_140 -4

Ken Tanigawa 72-68_140 -4

Kenny Perry 68-73_141 -3

Shane Bertsch 69-72_141 -3

Scott Parel 72-69_141 -3

Rod Pampling 71-70_141 -3

Doug Barron 71-70_141 -3

Glen Day 70-72_142 -2

Stephen Ames 70-72_142 -2

Gene Sauers 71-71_142 -2

Marco Dawson 71-71_142 -2

Lee Janzen 72-70_142 -2

Cameron Beckman 71-71_142 -2

Steve Flesch 72-70_142 -2

Billy Andrade 71-71_142 -2

Colin Montgomerie 74-69_143 -1

Brett Quigley 67-76_143 -1

Kevin Sutherland 71-72_143 -1

Bob Estes 75-68_143 -1

Stephen Leaney 76-68_144 E

Dicky Pride 73-72_145 +1

Rocco Mediate 73-72_145 +1

Jerry Kelly 79-68_147 +3

Tom Lehman 76-71_147 +3

Mike Weir 78-72_150 +6

Alex Cejka 75-77_152 +8

Darren Clarke 79-74_153 +9

Tom Byrum 75-79_154 +10

