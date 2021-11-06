CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 7:00 PM

Saturday
At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours
Boca Raton, Fla.
Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72
Purse: $2 Million
Second Round

Tim Petrovic 69-61_130  -14

Jim Furyk 66-64_130  -14

Steven Alker 68-63_131  -13

Ernie Els 67-66_133  -11

Kirk Triplett 69-66_135   -9

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-67_135   -9

Scott Dunlap 68-67_135   -9

Jeff Maggert 68-68_136   -8

Woody Austin 66-71_137   -7

Tim Herron 68-69_137   -7

Ken Duke 69-68_137   -7

Vijay Singh 69-69_138   -6

K.J. Choi 68-70_138   -6

Billy Mayfair 68-70_138   -6

Brandt Jobe 69-70_139   -5

Paul Goydos 70-69_139   -5

Paul Broadhurst 68-71_139   -5

Bernhard Langer 70-69_139   -5

Wes Short, Jr. 72-68_140   -4

Retief Goosen 70-70_140   -4

Ken Tanigawa 72-68_140   -4

Kenny Perry 68-73_141   -3

Shane Bertsch 69-72_141   -3

Scott Parel 72-69_141   -3

Rod Pampling 71-70_141   -3

Doug Barron 71-70_141   -3

Glen Day 70-72_142   -2

Stephen Ames 70-72_142   -2

Gene Sauers 71-71_142   -2

Marco Dawson 71-71_142   -2

Lee Janzen 72-70_142   -2

Cameron Beckman 71-71_142   -2

Steve Flesch 72-70_142   -2

Billy Andrade 71-71_142   -2

Colin Montgomerie 74-69_143   -1

Brett Quigley 67-76_143   -1

Kevin Sutherland 71-72_143   -1

Bob Estes 75-68_143   -1

Stephen Leaney 76-68_144    E

Dicky Pride 73-72_145   +1

Rocco Mediate 73-72_145   +1

Jerry Kelly 79-68_147   +3

Tom Lehman 76-71_147   +3

Mike Weir 78-72_150   +6

Alex Cejka 75-77_152   +8

Darren Clarke 79-74_153   +9

Tom Byrum 75-79_154  +10

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

