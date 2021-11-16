PGA Tour Champions Qualifying-Buckhorn Springs Scores

|Tuesday
|At Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club
|Valrico, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,004; Par: 72
|First Round
Rob Labritz 31-35_66
Peter Baker 31-36_67
Jay Williamson 37-31_68
David Branshaw 33-35_68
Jesús Amaya 34-34_68
Jean-Francois Remesy 33-35_68
Gibby Gilbert III 34-35_69
Michael Muehr 35-34_69
Alan McLean 36-33_69
Guy Boros 36-33_69
Mardan Mamat 33-36_69
Mario Tiziani 35-35_70
Tom Werkmeister 36-34_70
Keith Horne 37-33_70
Spike McRoy 34-36_70
Ricky Morton 35-35_70
Scott Pieri 36-34_70
Eddie Griswold 35-35_70
Kevin Dillen 33-37_70
Grant Downey 36-34_70
Patrick Sheehan 34-37_71
Jason Widener 35-36_71
Hugh Royer III 36-35_71
Tim Carpenter 35-36_71
Neil Thompson 36-35_71
David Morland IV 36-36_72
Marion Dantzler 36-36_72
Warren Jurkowitz 37-36_73
Chad Proehl 36-37_73
Del Ponchock 36-37_73
Joe Kern 37-36_73
Jeff Lyons 36-37_73
Jesus Osmar 35-38_73
Pat Patterson 35-38_73
Stephane Chauffour 38-35_73
Bobby Tracy 40-34_74
Michael Brumfield 36-38_74
Dusti Watson 36-38_74
Chris Hockaday 38-37_75
Brian Wilson 39-36_75
Robert Gamez 36-39_75
Mike Bauman 38-37_75
Anthony Smith 37-38_75
Marcus Eglseer 36-39_75
Ian Doig 38-38_76
Paul Wilson 36-40_76
Vance Welch 41-35_76
Greg Sweatt 36-41_77
John Smoltz 38-39_77
Robert Forde 41-37_78
Bruce Henning 39-39_78
Mathias Grönberg 41-37_78
Phillip Walters 39-39_78
Tommy Boykin 42-36_78
Scott Hood 37-42_79
James Almand 40-40_80
Michael Norman 40-40_80
Harold Wallace 39-41_80
Charles Wyatt 39-41_80
Red Resener 42-38_80
Greg Hart 44-37_81
Robert Sullivan 41-41_82
Darrin Vaughan 34-48_82
Franz Pfoestl 35-47_82
Hyun Baik 39-43_82
Robert Krause 40-44_84
Bart Whicker 44-40_84
Franjo Blazevic 43-41_84
Stephen Weaver 41-44_85
Ed Sanford 45-43_88
