PGA Tour Champions Qualifying-Buckhorn Springs Scores

Tuesday At Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club Valrico, Fla. Yardage: 7,004; Par: 72 First Round

Rob Labritz 31-35_66

Peter Baker 31-36_67

Jay Williamson 37-31_68

David Branshaw 33-35_68

Jesús Amaya 34-34_68

Jean-Francois Remesy 33-35_68

Gibby Gilbert III 34-35_69

Michael Muehr 35-34_69

Alan McLean 36-33_69

Guy Boros 36-33_69

Mardan Mamat 33-36_69

Mario Tiziani 35-35_70

Tom Werkmeister 36-34_70

Keith Horne 37-33_70

Spike McRoy 34-36_70

Ricky Morton 35-35_70

Scott Pieri 36-34_70

Eddie Griswold 35-35_70

Kevin Dillen 33-37_70

Grant Downey 36-34_70

Patrick Sheehan 34-37_71

Jason Widener 35-36_71

Hugh Royer III 36-35_71

Tim Carpenter 35-36_71

Neil Thompson 36-35_71

David Morland IV 36-36_72

Marion Dantzler 36-36_72

Warren Jurkowitz 37-36_73

Chad Proehl 36-37_73

Del Ponchock 36-37_73

Joe Kern 37-36_73

Jeff Lyons 36-37_73

Jesus Osmar 35-38_73

Pat Patterson 35-38_73

Stephane Chauffour 38-35_73

Bobby Tracy 40-34_74

Michael Brumfield 36-38_74

Dusti Watson 36-38_74

Chris Hockaday 38-37_75

Brian Wilson 39-36_75

Robert Gamez 36-39_75

Mike Bauman 38-37_75

Anthony Smith 37-38_75

Marcus Eglseer 36-39_75

Ian Doig 38-38_76

Paul Wilson 36-40_76

Vance Welch 41-35_76

Greg Sweatt 36-41_77

John Smoltz 38-39_77

Robert Forde 41-37_78

Bruce Henning 39-39_78

Mathias Grönberg 41-37_78

Phillip Walters 39-39_78

Tommy Boykin 42-36_78

Scott Hood 37-42_79

James Almand 40-40_80

Michael Norman 40-40_80

Harold Wallace 39-41_80

Charles Wyatt 39-41_80

Red Resener 42-38_80

Greg Hart 44-37_81

Robert Sullivan 41-41_82

Darrin Vaughan 34-48_82

Franz Pfoestl 35-47_82

Hyun Baik 39-43_82

Robert Krause 40-44_84

Bart Whicker 44-40_84

Franjo Blazevic 43-41_84

Stephen Weaver 41-44_85

Ed Sanford 45-43_88

