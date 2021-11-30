PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Par Scores

Tuesday At OC National-Panther Lake Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72 Second Round Michael Watson 71-69_140 -4 Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70_140 -4…

Tuesday At OC National-Panther Lake Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72 Second Round

Michael Watson 71-69_140 -4

Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70_140 -4

Roderick Bastard 73-68_141 -3

Jeff Gove 72-69_141 -3

John Riegger 73-69_142 -2

Amandeep Johl 72-70_142 -2

Mark Brown 72-70_142 -2

Dennis Hendershott 73-70_143 -1

Skip Kendall 74-70_144 E

Jarmo Sandelin 72-72_144 E

Jody Bellflower 69-75_144 E

Danny King 70-74_144 E

Jay Jurecic 76-69_145 +1

Bobby Gage 73-72_145 +1

David Noto 76-70_146 +2

Jesús Rivas 73-73_146 +2

Marcus Meloan 72-74_146 +2

José Coceres 76-71_147 +3

Troy Parker 75-72_147 +3

Chad Kurmel 74-73_147 +3

Neal Lancaster 73-74_147 +3

Mike Stone 73-74_147 +3

Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72_148 +4

Roger Rowland 75-73_148 +4

Craig Vanhorn 74-74_148 +4

TJ Cosgrove 74-74_148 +4

Frank Esposito 75-74_149 +5

Cliff Kresge 75-74_149 +5

Tim Cantwell 74-75_149 +5

Álvaro Pinedo 75-75_150 +6

Micah Rudosky 75-75_150 +6

Brian Mogg 75-75_150 +6

Ted Tryba 73-77_150 +6

Michel Dagenais 73-77_150 +6

Donald Carpenter III 75-76_151 +7

Ronaldo Francisco 77-74_151 +7

Britt Pavelonis 78-73_151 +7

Kelly Berger 74-77_151 +7

Mike Grob 80-71_151 +7

Tim Weinhart 74-78_152 +8

Tejal Patel 76-77_153 +9

John Smith 75-78_153 +9

Todd Bailey 77-76_153 +9

Ruben Gonzalez 79-74_153 +9

Tom Stankowski 79-74_153 +9

Chris Sullivan 81-72_153 +9

Rafael Barcellos 77-77_154 +10

Mike Genovese 80-74_154 +10

John O’Brien 76-79_155 +11

Scott Henderson 77-78_155 +11

Paul Parlane 79-76_155 +11

John Connelly 76-80_156 +12

Mike Woodcock 78-78_156 +12

Eric Egloff 74-82_156 +12

Jeff Williams 79-77_156 +12

Richard Tinworth 79-77_156 +12

Perry Parker 79-78_157 +13

David Plumb 78-81_159 +15

Danny Gonzales 79-80_159 +15

Cristian Caballero 80-79_159 +15

John Elliott 82-77_159 +15

Hector Valdez 83-76_159 +15

Allen Abbott 83-77_160 +16

John Kelly 80-82_162 +18

David Cauthen 77-87_164 +20

Jeffrey Mason 78-88_166 +22

Kenny Bontz 86-82_168 +24

Christopher Moore 87-82_169 +25

Sath Nop 87-83_170 +26

Mack Tucker 84-89_173 +29

Greg Newberry 85-89_174 +30

Perfecto Miartus 90-92_182 +38

