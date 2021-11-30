PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Par Scores

|Tuesday
|At OC National-Panther Lake
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72
|Second Round
Michael Watson 71-69_140 -4
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70_140 -4
Roderick Bastard 73-68_141 -3
Jeff Gove 72-69_141 -3
John Riegger 73-69_142 -2
Amandeep Johl 72-70_142 -2
Mark Brown 72-70_142 -2
Dennis Hendershott 73-70_143 -1
Skip Kendall 74-70_144 E
Jarmo Sandelin 72-72_144 E
Jody Bellflower 69-75_144 E
Danny King 70-74_144 E
Jay Jurecic 76-69_145 +1
Bobby Gage 73-72_145 +1
David Noto 76-70_146 +2
Jesús Rivas 73-73_146 +2
Marcus Meloan 72-74_146 +2
José Coceres 76-71_147 +3
Troy Parker 75-72_147 +3
Chad Kurmel 74-73_147 +3
Neal Lancaster 73-74_147 +3
Mike Stone 73-74_147 +3
Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72_148 +4
Roger Rowland 75-73_148 +4
Craig Vanhorn 74-74_148 +4
TJ Cosgrove 74-74_148 +4
Frank Esposito 75-74_149 +5
Cliff Kresge 75-74_149 +5
Tim Cantwell 74-75_149 +5
Álvaro Pinedo 75-75_150 +6
Micah Rudosky 75-75_150 +6
Brian Mogg 75-75_150 +6
Ted Tryba 73-77_150 +6
Michel Dagenais 73-77_150 +6
Donald Carpenter III 75-76_151 +7
Ronaldo Francisco 77-74_151 +7
Britt Pavelonis 78-73_151 +7
Kelly Berger 74-77_151 +7
Mike Grob 80-71_151 +7
Tim Weinhart 74-78_152 +8
Tejal Patel 76-77_153 +9
John Smith 75-78_153 +9
Todd Bailey 77-76_153 +9
Ruben Gonzalez 79-74_153 +9
Tom Stankowski 79-74_153 +9
Chris Sullivan 81-72_153 +9
Rafael Barcellos 77-77_154 +10
Mike Genovese 80-74_154 +10
John O’Brien 76-79_155 +11
Scott Henderson 77-78_155 +11
Paul Parlane 79-76_155 +11
John Connelly 76-80_156 +12
Mike Woodcock 78-78_156 +12
Eric Egloff 74-82_156 +12
Jeff Williams 79-77_156 +12
Richard Tinworth 79-77_156 +12
Perry Parker 79-78_157 +13
David Plumb 78-81_159 +15
Danny Gonzales 79-80_159 +15
Cristian Caballero 80-79_159 +15
John Elliott 82-77_159 +15
Hector Valdez 83-76_159 +15
Allen Abbott 83-77_160 +16
John Kelly 80-82_162 +18
David Cauthen 77-87_164 +20
Jeffrey Mason 78-88_166 +22
Kenny Bontz 86-82_168 +24
Christopher Moore 87-82_169 +25
Sath Nop 87-83_170 +26
Mack Tucker 84-89_173 +29
Greg Newberry 85-89_174 +30
Perfecto Miartus 90-92_182 +38
