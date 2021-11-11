PGA Tour Champions Charlse Schwab Cup Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Phoenix Country Club
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
|Purse: $2.5 Million
|First Round
Kirk Triplett 33-32_65
Phil Mickelson 34-31_65
Jim Furyk 32-33_65
Brandt Jobe 33-33_66
Steven Alker 34-32_66
Fred Couples 34-32_66
K.J. Choi 32-34_66
David Toms 34-32_66
Dicky Pride 32-35_67
Wes Short, Jr. 35-32_67
Brett Quigley 34-33_67
Stephen Ames 33-34_67
Scott Parel 34-33_67
Jerry Kelly 34-33_67
Kenny Perry 33-35_68
Doug Barron 34-34_68
Darren Clarke 33-35_68
Mike Weir 35-33_68
Ernie Els 35-33_68
Bernhard Langer 34-34_68
Colin Montgomerie 36-33_69
Gene Sauers 34-35_69
Vijay Singh 37-32_69
Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69
Rod Pampling 36-33_69
Steve Flesch 35-34_69
Paul Goydos 32-38_70
Glen Day 31-39_70
Robert Karlsson 33-37_70
Retief Goosen 35-35_70
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-36_70
Woody Austin 37-34_71
Alex Cejka 38-33_71
Tim Petrovic 35-37_72
Kevin Sutherland 35-37_72
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.