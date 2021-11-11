PGA Tour Champions Charlse Schwab Cup Championship Scores

Thursday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Purse: $2.5 Million First Round Kirk Triplett 33-32_65 Phil…

Thursday At Phoenix Country Club Phoenix, Ariz. Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71 Purse: $2.5 Million First Round

Kirk Triplett 33-32_65

Phil Mickelson 34-31_65

Jim Furyk 32-33_65

Brandt Jobe 33-33_66

Steven Alker 34-32_66

Fred Couples 34-32_66

K.J. Choi 32-34_66

David Toms 34-32_66

Dicky Pride 32-35_67

Wes Short, Jr. 35-32_67

Brett Quigley 34-33_67

Stephen Ames 33-34_67

Scott Parel 34-33_67

Jerry Kelly 34-33_67

Kenny Perry 33-35_68

Doug Barron 34-34_68

Darren Clarke 33-35_68

Mike Weir 35-33_68

Ernie Els 35-33_68

Bernhard Langer 34-34_68

Colin Montgomerie 36-33_69

Gene Sauers 34-35_69

Vijay Singh 37-32_69

Paul Broadhurst 35-34_69

Rod Pampling 36-33_69

Steve Flesch 35-34_69

Paul Goydos 32-38_70

Glen Day 31-39_70

Robert Karlsson 33-37_70

Retief Goosen 35-35_70

Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-36_70

Woody Austin 37-34_71

Alex Cejka 38-33_71

Tim Petrovic 35-37_72

Kevin Sutherland 35-37_72

